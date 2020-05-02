The second stage of the Main Street reconstruction project started on April 20. Here are some updates on the project from Thursday:
- The road closure has shifted to the north side of the State Highway 15 and First Avenue South intersection.
- The old concrete roadway was removed from Washington Avenue through First Avenue South.
- Storm sewer installations were completed between Second Avenue North and First Avenue North.
Next up, the contractor will install the sanitary sewer and water main between First Avenue North and First Avenue South.
Here are traffic instructions during the second stage of construction:
- The intersections at Washington Avenue and First Avenue North will be closed to vehicles from all directions.
- The intersection at Second Avenue North will be open for people turning east to go to Wells Fargo, or to turn west onto Second Avenue North.
- Crosswalks will be closed to pedestrians at various times; signs will direct pedestrians to alternate routes.
- Sidewalks to businesses will remain open as long as possible, but use rear/side entrances when posted.
- Signs will designate temporary pedestrian access during each stage of the project.
- Park on the streets and in the parking lots on the back side of Main Street businesses.
- Wells Fargo employees and customers can enter/exit to Main Street and go north to State Highway 7 for the duration of the project. This outlet is for Wells Fargo access only. Drivers are discouraged from using the former Shopko parking lot.
- People may cross Main Street at Second Avenue South and Fifth Avenue South until the third stage of construction begins about May 7.
Stage 3 of the reconstruction project is scheduled to begin in a few weeks. There is some work taking place up to the north side of First Avenue South, which is part of the first block included in the third stage.