Work continued to move along during the second stage of the Main Street reconstruction project this past week. Among the jobs completed was installing the storm sewer from First Avenue North through Washington Avenue, and finishing grading and placing the aggregate base layer from Second Avenue North through Washington. Utility work between Washington and First Avenue South also continued.
Up next is placing concrete curb and gutter from Second Avenue North through Washington and finishing utilities between Washington and First Avenue South.
During the second stage of construction, work is happening at intersections with Washington Avenue, First Avenue North and Second Avenue North. Here are pedestrian and motor vehicle instructions during this time:
- The intersections at Washington Avenue and First Avenue North are closed to vehicles from all directions.
- The intersection at Second Avenue North is open for people turning east to go to Wells Fargo, or to turn west onto Second Avenue North.
- Wells Fargo employees and customers can enter or exit to Main Street and go north to State Highway 7 for the duration of the project. This outlet is for Wells Fargo access only. Drivers are discouraged from using the former Shopko parking lot.
- Crosswalks are closed to pedestrians at various times, and signs will direct pedestrians to alternate routes.
- Sidewalks to businesses will remain open as long as possible, but use rear or side entrances when posted.
- Signs will designate temporary pedestrian access during each stage of the project.
- Park on the streets and in the parking lots on the back side of Main Street businesses.
- People may cross Main Street at Second Avenue South and Fifth Avenue South.
Stage 3 of the reconstruction project is scheduled to begin in a few weeks. There is some work taking place up to the north side of First Avenue South, which is part of the first block included in the third stage.