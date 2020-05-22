As work continues along Hutchinson's Main Street, the project has entered its third phase.
The road closure was moved to the north side of Second Avenue South, storm sewer was installed up to First Avenue South and the concrete roadway from First Avenue South to the north side of Second Avenue was removed. Other work included curb and gutter installation from Second Avenue North through Washington Avenue, and pouring the concrete roadway at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Main Street.
The project is two weeks ahead of schedule, but work is expected to continue through the summer.
Coming up next:
- Work will continue after a three-day holiday weekend.
- Preparations to pour the sidewalk from Second Avenue to Washington Avenue will begin.
- Utility work from First Avenue through Washington Avenue will begin.
In order to maximize parking spaces, the direction of alley traffic has changed between First Avenue and Second Avenue on the side side of Main Street. Signs will be posted.