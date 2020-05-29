Concrete is being poured and new intersections opened to traffic this past week as the third stage of Hutchinson’s Main Street reconstruction project continued.
Here is some of the work that took place:
- Finished pouring the concrete intersection of Main Street and Washington Avenue, and that intersection is now open to traffic
- Started installing sanitary sewer and water main from First Avenue South to Second Avenue South
- Began installing sidewalks from Second Avenue North to Washington Avenue
- Paved a tie-in for the Highway 15 and Washington Avenue intersection
- Continued to remove old roadway through Second Avenue South
Among the work planned for next week is to continue installing sidewalks from Second Avenue North through Washington Avenue, and working utilities from First Avenue South through Second Avenue South.
During the third stage of the project, work is taking place at the intersections with First Avenue South and Second Avenue South, and the area is closed to traffic from all directions. Here are pedestrian and motor vehicle instructions during this time:
- Crosswalks in the work zone are closed to pedestrians
- Sidewalks will remain open for business access when possible. Check with businesses for the best entrance to use during construction
- Customer parking is available on streets and in parking lots on the back side of Main Street businesses
- Local traffic only in areas south of Third Avenue South
For more information about the project visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy15downtownhutch.