The second stage of the Main Street reconstruction project continued this past week, and among the work completed was the sanitary sewer and water main installations from First Avenue North through Washington Avenue.
Due to construction, Main Street access is limited from Second Avenue North to Washington Avenue, so check with local businesses for the best entrance at this time. Many have rear or side entries that are easier to access at this time.
Next up, the contractor is installing the storm sewer from First Avenue North through Washington Avenue
Next up, the contractor will install the sanitary sewer and water main between First Avenue North and First Avenue South, and it will grade the road from Second Avenue North through Washington Avenue, placing the base layer to prepare for curb and gutter installation. Main Street temporary access routes will be installed from First Avenue North to Washington Avenue during this time.
During the second stage of construction, work is happening at the intersection with Washington Avenue, First Avenue North and Second Avenue North. Here are pedestrian and motor vehicle instructions during this time:
- The intersections at Washington Avenue and First Avenue North are closed to vehicles from all directions.
- The intersection at Second Avenue North is open for people turning east to go to Wells Fargo, or to turn west onto Second Avenue North.
- Wells Fargo employees and customers can enter or exit to Main Street and go north to State Highway 7 for the duration of the project. This outlet is for Wells Fargo access only. Drivers are discouraged from using the former Shopko parking lot.
- Crosswalks are closed to pedestrians at various times, and signs will direct pedestrians to alternate routes.
- Sidewalks to businesses will remain open as long as possible, but use rear or side entrances when posted.
- Signs will designate temporary pedestrian access during each stage of the project.
- Park on the streets and in the parking lots on the back side of Main Street businesses.
- People may cross Main Street at Second Avenue South and Fifth Avenue South.
Stage 3 of the reconstruction project is scheduled to begin in a few weeks. There is some work taking place up to the north side of First Avenue South, which is part of the first block included in the third stage.