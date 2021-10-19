Art class
File photo

Looking for something for the kiddos to do over MEA break? As part of the Hutchinson Center for the Arts After School Art Club program, the class "Comic Book Creation" is offered during MEA break — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 21-23. Students will learn how to tell a story and illustrate it in the format of a comic. It is for age 6 or older and the cost is $50 for members and $60 for not-yet members. Scholarships are available. The link to register is at hutchinsonarts.org. For more information, call Molly Rivera, executive director, at 320-587-7278.

