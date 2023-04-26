In the 17th Century, “mere l’oye” — also known as Mother Goose — was a phrase used to describe a woman who captivated children with delightful tales.
This loving title also seems fitting for Deb Koglin, the epitome of someone who has graced children with many Bible stories and early learning for 45 years, most recently as a preschool teacher at Our Savior’s Early Learning Childcare in Hutchinson.
At the end of this school year, Koglin will close the book on this chapter of her life.
“I love their (preschool children’s) minds ... their honesty ... their willingness to learn.” Koglin said of teaching preschool children. “Each one is so different.”
When Koglin graduated from Winona State University with a degree in K-6 elementary and early childhood education, she didn’t know what she wanted to do. She tried a few things and then applied for the preschool teacher position at Crackerjack Preschool at the Methodist church in Litchfield. She fell in love with the position and found her niche. She hasn’t looked back since.
During her job at Crackerjack, families from Hutchinson brought their children to the preschool in Litchfield. A few of them attended Peace Lutheran Church. It was while teaching in Litchfield that Koglin met her future husband, Al, who also attended Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. The education director at the church, Paul Berg, contacted Koglin and asked if she would be interested in starting a preschool at Peace Lutheran. Recently married and having joined the church, Koglin was willing. Little Lambs Preschool opened in the fall of 1983.
Koglin was there 36 years, leaving in the spring of 2019. She wasn’t ready to retire she found out and when Our Savior’s Church contacted her about the opening they had for a preschool teacher, she jumped at the chance. She has been there four years.
When her husband retired from his position as McLeod County parks director, Koglin decided that turning 68 would be a good time for her to retire, too. It was a difficult decision — she still loves teaching preschool children — but she felt it was a good time in her life to retire. She’s stuck to that plan in spite of not really wanting to do so.
Koglin has many fond memories of her years teaching at all three preschools.
“Children tell you the craziest things!” Koglin said with chuckle. “There was a little girl at Crackerjack Preschool in Litchfield who came to school and told me a funny story about her family. I decided then to keep a list of the funny things the children told me during the year and put together a handout that I passed out at the end of the year. I’ve been doing it every year since.”
Koglin likes to have the children make choices. One year a little boy said to her, “Why do you always make me choose?” Her answer: “Because God gave you great brains and I know you will choose the right thing.”
Passing on her relationship with God to the children has been center to her teaching career. “I help the children start their faith walk.” Koglin said. “I love to answer their sweet questions.”
Koglin feels technology has changed kids in the past couple decades, and she has resisted using it in her classroom. There were more important things children needed to learn when they were with her, she said, such as connecting, sharing and knowing how to relate to their peers.
“Preschool isn’t all about academics. It’s the social piece — take off a backpack, answering questions, taking turns.” Koglin says. “Teaching is half knowledge and half connection with kids. If you don’t have that, you can’t be successful doing it.”
It’s her connection with her kids that brought families back to her through the years.
The Roepkes of Hutchinson are one such family. Aaron Roepke attended Little Lambs in the late 1980s. He doesn’t really remember anything about his years at the school, but he does remember liking his teacher. When it was time for his kids to go to preschool, his wife Alicia, quickly put their daughter on the wait list years before she was old enough to attended. They’re thankful they were also able to get their son in with Koglin at Our Savior’s.
“We couldn’t believe the transition we saw, especially with our son,” Alicia Roepke explained. “He came as a toddler and is leaving as a kindergartner. We feel so grateful and blessed.”
Tricia Merkins and her husband were both students at Little Lambs preschool. When it was time for their daughters to attend, they sought out Koglin to teach them as well.
“Her Christian-based curriculum mixed with fun activities, songs and crafts made us want our girls to experience what we once did,” Merkins said.
The Andrew Ulrich family also feels fortunate that Koglin taught their children.
“Our children describe Ms. Koglin as kind, caring, nice, fun and safe,” Andrew Ulrich said. “At one point or another, all three of them have said, ‘I wish I could stay in preschool forever.’”
Fallon (Macemon) Theis is another who had Koglin as a teacher, and then sent her son to be taught by Koglin.
“I can vividly remember days filled with singing songs about Jesus, playing, learning, exploring outside and utilizing my creativity,” she said. “My full circle moment came when my son began his preschool journey with Ms. Koglin as well.
“Ms. Koglin ... embraces children for their individuality and uniqueness,” Theis continued. “She has played an integral role in education of the youth of Hutchinson over the span of several decades, laying a solid foundation for children to advance into kindergarten... . She will truly be missed.”
Koglin will miss the kids, too. That will be the hardest part.
“All I ever wanted to do was make a difference in a child’s life and create a safe space for them,” she said.
Her former students vouch for the fact that Koglin has successfully done that for 45 years.