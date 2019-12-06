Going to Turck’s Trees every year to find the perfect Christmas tree is customary for the Wraspir family of Silver Lake. Dale and Betty, along with their children, Claire, Ethan and Andrew, have continued the tradition for more than 20 years.
The Wraspirs, along with others, selected from more than 50,000 Christmas trees in eight varieties at the Christmas tree farm near Forest City.
“I’m sure there are several areas you can go to,” Betty said. “I know before we had kids, we went to Big Lake, I think it was, or Becker someplace. But they have the reindeer out here, so the kids enjoyed that when they were little — and Santa Claus, cookies and cider."
The children quarreled over the perfect tree, especially when they were much younger, Betty said.
“'Well, how come she got to pick it out? She picked it out last year,'" Betty said.
“Normally there’s a fight,” Claire admitted. “And normally somebody’s crying.”
But that wasn't the case on this day. And despite the nasty weather late last week, the Wraspirs and many other families managed to find the perfect tree to bring home.
“We had to deal with some mud and some snow and got past that,” said Steve Turck, co-owner of Turck's Trees. “So it worked out pretty fair after all.”
Some people experienced problems driving in some rough patches of the tree farm and needed help being pulled out, he said.
“It was maybe two or three people who drove in really goofy spots and got stuck,” he said, “but not bad. Most of them didn’t.”
As far as the business goes, it was a good weekend.
“We’re just thinking of next weekend,” he added. “The weather is probably going to be better, and the sun’s going to be shining, so it will probably be busy again.”
Christmas tree hunting at Turck’s Trees continues through Dec. 15, after which there will be self-serve trees set up on a hayrack for people to choose from, Turck said.
“Usually there aren’t that many customers after that weekend who come,” Turck said.
The turnout at Turck’s Trees is pretty consistent each year with few exceptions, Turck said.
“It varies a little bit. Some years are up, some are down," Turck said. "It might be a little different this year because of Thanksgiving (being) later. So it might be a little less with the snow, but pretty close to the same.”
After finding their perfect tree and chipping it off its stump, the Wraspirs had it shaken and tied before securing it to the roof of their vehicle for the drive home.
They hoped to put up the tree, let the branches settle and begin decorating soon, Betty said.