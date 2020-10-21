McLeod County saw an increase of 58 confirmed COVID-19 cases in two weeks this month.
At the end of the day Oct. 19, the county had 570 confirmed cases, up from 512 two weeks earlier. McLeod County Health and Human Services Director Berit Spors told County Board members the trend was "very concerning."
She noted that in the past month, there had been 117 new positive cases, and that 62 percent didn't know where they had been exposed.
"That is considered community spread when the cases occur with no known exposure," Spors said.
The county's case tracing team has noted there are businesses in the county with three or more active cases. Two long-term care facilities in the county have reported exposures. However, schools have no active cases.
"They are doing a nice job of reaching out and getting advice, and we are supporting them," Spors said.
Board Member Rich Pohlmeier asked if the county had seen any repeat cases.
"I don't think we've had any repeat cases," Spors said. "That doesn't mean that we won't. Because we have seen that across the country, that people have become reinfected. I would assume if that starts to happen across the state that we would start tracking that number as well."
LOCAL STATISTICS
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in McLeod County are split roughly 50/50 between men and women.
One resident is currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 37. Of those who have had to be isolated due to COVID-19, 91 percent are now out of isolation.
The largest concentration of confirmed COVID-19 cases — 41 percent — are Glencoe residents, but Hutchinson accounts for 32 percent. Lester Prairie has 2 percent of cases, while Winsted, Silver Lake, Stewart, Plato and Brownton each have less than 1 percent of confirmed cases. Twenty percent of county residents confirmed to have COVID-19 did not report a city of residence.