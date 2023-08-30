The lights on at S.R. Knutson Field at Rostberg Stadium Thursday night will signify football season has begun, and the Hutchinson community will come out in full force to see young men scramble up and down the field, scoring points toward a win.
The lights should generate just as much excitement for the Hutchinson Marching Tigers band at halftime. With young directors and expertise in their supportive staff, this season’s marching band promises a show different than anything that has been done before.
The program switched in 2018 from a parade-focused band to a field show band.
“Fall allows more students to join,” director Nicholas Buroker explained. “There is more variety of instrumentation, too — like mallet percussion, synthesizers and bass guitar in the front ensemble.”
Field marching band might be most familiar at the college level. It involves planning the music and coordinating the formations to use the football field space.
“We put dots all over the field so it looks like one big piece of graph paper,” Buroker said. “This is what we use to synchronize the show.”
This is Buroker’s second season.
“I was hired in the late summer of 2022 and hopped right into marching band camp,” he said. “Luckily, the music and the show had all been planned out already. This year, I was able to spend the summer with my team to put together ideas for the fall show. I feel it will exhibit more of my input this time.”
The team includes Alyssa Engel, a former HHS color guard member, as the coordinator for that section. Justin Mons, a 3M employee, is the visual instructor who has taught marching band in various organizations in California. He writes the drills for Hutchinson’s band. Shane Matter is the drumline instructor. They all have been busy in the creative process for this season’s show.
New to this year’s team is assistant director Lindsey Siemondet. She is the new middle school band instructor, who like Buroker did last year, jumped right into camp after being hired. Siemondet is a Glencoe-Silver Lake graduate, but prior to coming to Hutchinson, she was teaching in Prague, Czech.
Marching band was new to her though.
“Parts of it made me uncomfortable,” Siemondet said. “I looked at it as a teaching moment for the kids. ‘Look — I’m having a difficult time with this (the drills), but I’m improving as I practice with it. You will, too.’”
“Once I was just conducting in the practice sessions, I was back in my comfort zone.” she added. “I have been so impressed with the work ethic of the team and the students. There are great leaders in the band. I’m happy to be a part of this group”
It’s a young group this year.
“Last year, we had a lot of seniors,” Buroker said. “This year we have a good group of eighth-graders who are incredibly smart and have stepped up to the task.”
This year’s show is based on the Greek myth, Pandora’s Box and includes a variety of musical themes and moods. They’re set to the drills, which have strict formations with circles and lines but also freer scattered movements, too. Band members will perform in their black uniforms. The color guard will wear all black attire, while one member — sophmore Nevaeh Nass — who is Pandora, will wear a purple skirt. The drum majors will be in white.
“The whole thing together will create a cohesive ensemble unit,” Buroker said.
The students are excited about the new show.
“It’s really cool!” junior Madalin Reiter exclaimed. “I love all the stuff they (the instructing team) have planned for it. It (the music) sounds really good and there’s a lot of visuals.”
“A lot of people don’t know the story,” sophmore Sophia Withers said. “The visuals are going to help them understand it better.”
“It is a major thematic experience than years past — stylistically and musically,” senior Silas Mariele said. “It will have surprises!”
Football fans might want to find a different time to go to the concessions instead of during halftime.