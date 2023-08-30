The lights on at S.R. Knutson Field at Rostberg Stadium Thursday night will signify football season has begun, and the Hutchinson community will come out in full force to see young men scramble up and down the field, scoring points toward a win.

The lights should generate just as much excitement for the Hutchinson Marching Tigers band at halftime. With young directors and expertise in their supportive staff, this season’s marching band promises a show different than anything that has been done before.

