When most people head to the river hoping to reel in a big catch, they’re thinking about fish. But not Mark Grewe of Hutchinson.
“My goal was I want to find a gun, an ax and a knife,” he said.
That’s because Grewe is magnet fishing, which involves using a powerful magnet tied to rope, dragging it along the riverbed and pulling out whatever sticks. He took up the hobby this spring when, like many Americans, he was put on furlough from his job due to COVID-19. And after a dozen “fishing” trips, what he’s pulled out has shocked him.
“I’m comparing it to what I see on YouTube, and I am very shocked, because it seems like I am getting almost 100 times what anyone else is pulling out of the water, and it’s clearly not me,” Grewe said. “I’ve done it 12 times. I don’t know what I’m doing, I’m just throwing a magnet in the water. So clearly there is enough out there, which is just shocking and surprising, and really almost hurtful because I’ve always been a nature guy. It’s tough to see that crap happening.”
Among the items Grewe has caught with his magnet include power tools such as drills, saw blades and nails; razor wire; a microwave; an old ice skate; a shotgun shell reloader; a wheel rim; a beaver trap; an exhaust system; fishing lures and buckets of rebar and scrap metal.
“I’ve never been skunked,” he said. “I always have at least half a bucket full of stuff.”
Grewe became interested in the hobby this past winter when his son, Travis, showed him magnet fishing videos on YouTube. Then in early May, he was put on furlough from his job and looking for a way to fill his days.
“So I started getting the bug and I thought, ‘What the heck, I haven’t got anything else to do with my time.’ My yard is up to date, so I bought my first magnet.”
Grewe started with a 600-pound strength magnet and set out to Hutchinson bridges to see what he could catch. After pulling in a few fishing lures at his first couple stops, he went down behind the former Shopko building and really started reeling in the scrap.
“I’m pretty sure I found a tool box, because I kept dropping it in the same spot with the 600-pound magnet and I was pulling out a hammer, a pliers and things like that, and a bunch of nails,” he said.
Grewe decided he needed to up the ante and purchased a 1,700-pound strength magnet. He also added a grappling hook to his repertoire to help him dislodge larger items that may be stuck beneath silt and debris.
Websites such as bridgehunter.com help Grewe search for fishing locations. He looks for bridges that are in high-traffic areas, as they are more likely to have stuff under them, and bridges that are older, as they are more likely to have older stuff in the water below. In shallow areas, he’ll also walk the river with his magnet dragging behind him.
“If I don’t get anything with the magnet when I’m throwing, I’ll start throwing out the grappling hook and tear up the bottom of the river,” Grewe said. “That removes the silt that’s on top of it, and then I can throw my magnet again and I’ll usually end up getting something. Going after a good rain also helps shake loose silt in the water and helps uncover what is on the riverbed.”
Since his first fishing trip in Hutchinson, Grewe has ventured to other areas and tributaries of the Crow River, and he has plans to continue.
But what does he do with everything he pulls up? While he at first intended to just throw most of it away, he quickly realized he had too much. He also can’t leave it by the bridges where he fishes, as that is considered littering, according to a DNR officer to whom he spoke.
So while he keeps some souvenirs for himself, such as old tools or anything he thinks is cool, much of it he gives to a scrapper he met online who picks it up and hauls it away.
But what about his goal of finding a gun, an ax and a knife? Well, he’s already two-thirds of the way there with the ax and knife.
“A gun is a possibility of maybe helping someone out if there’s been a crime,” Grewe said about the reasons for his goal. “An ax because I happen to be an ax collector, and a knife, well, I just kind of like knives.”
Grewe said he plans to continue magnet fishing for the time being, at least until he finds a gun, goes back to work and is too busy, or he picks up another hobby.
“The way I sum up magnet fishing is, I like to be outdoors and like to fish, but I don’t like to eat fish,” he said. “So this way I get to fish, I get to wade in the rivers and be outdoors, it doesn’t cost me a dime other than the gear, and I get to keep whatever I want and there’s no limit to what I keep. It’s basically fishing without any hangups.”