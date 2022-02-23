McLeod County Assessor Sue Schulz is warning rural residents to expect significant increases in the estimated market value of their homes when they receive their valuation notices in March.
“The housing market has changed considerably in a short period of time due to housing shortages, higher construction costs, and lower interest rates,” she said. “Minnesota statute requires the Minnesota Department of Revenue to perform an annual sales ratio study.”
This study compares appraised values and sale prices. According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, a median ratio of the two between 90% and 150% is required.
“The extreme recent increases seen in sale prices of homes have driven our ratios significantly lower than the 90% minimum,” Schulz said.
McLeod County has 10 taxing districts with ratios at 70% or lower estimated market value in the state study. The remaining are lower than 86%. The average sale price in rural areas rose from $270,000 in 2020 to $340,000 in 2021. The average in cities has risen from $190,000 in 2020 to $205,300 in 2021. The study also shows a roughly 10% rise in tillable acreage value.
“We are not alone in these significant adjustments,” Schulz said. “Counties throughout the state of Minnesota are seeing similar increases.”
The 2022 study gathered data from Oct. 2020 through Sept. 2021. Ratios are given in an array, with the medium number determining changes. Each taxing district has its own ratio study. Each classification has its own sale study.
“We have seen increases over recent years passed. This annual increase is more significant than previously witnessed due to the sharpest incline of sales prices ever seen in a short time period,” Schulz said. “Multiple rural residential properties in McLeod County sold for over $500,000 during the sales data period. This is not typical for McLeod County.”
Property valuations will be sent to property owners once they are finalized. Schulz asks property owners who may call with questions to do so after receiving their valuation notice. For more information, visit co.mcleod.mn.us or call the assessor’s office at 320-864-1254.