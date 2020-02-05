The Allmann Brothers are to Macon, Georgia, what the Singing Hutchinson Brothers are to Hutchinson, Minnesota — a key element in each city's identity.
It's these building blocks of a city's story that ChandlerThinks, a Tennessee-based marketing and branding company, has sought to discover by asking citizens and out-of-towners their impressions of Hutchinson.
While it might sound like busywork, it's important for the city's marketing and branding effort, which will be used to attract new residents and young families along with prospective businesses and developers to Hutchinson.
The findings gathered through public meetings, focus groups, one-on-one sessions, surveys and the Facebook group "Branding Hutchinson" were presented Thursday night by Steve Chandler, owner and brand strategist, and Greg Fuson, research director, to a full house of interested residents at the Hutchinson Event Center.
"It's a pretty fun presentation to give," Chandler told the audience.
While some folks may think it's all about developing a logo, Chandler said it's more than that. It's about telling the story of Hutchinson.
"The logo takes on the meaning of all the stories," he said.
So, do people see value in actively creating and managing the city's reputation? You bet. A whopping 75 percent of participants said it was extremely important.
You might wonder what's wrong with the city's approach now. According to the brand diagnosis: The city of Hutchinson's presentation — its website, social media, logo and so on — does not reflect the professionalism and progressive energy of its programs and general community.
William "Bo" Young participated in the interview process and provided feedback.
"I believe we made a good choice in hiring ChandlerThinks," he said. "I am confident they will define our brand and provide strong direction on how to market Hutchinson."
David Wegscheid agreed.
"I thought ChandlerThinks approached the research for Hutchinson's story from a somewhat profound and unbiased perspective," he said. "By looking outside the box (Hutch) as well as deep into the box, they were able to reflect what I thought was a true and accurate mirrored reflection of Hutchinson."
According to Tim Burley, the feedback from the community was as expected.
"The point they made about people in our community being proud and very happy with our current direction was point on," he said. "Now the question is, how do you take that information and roll it up into a branding and marketing message and sell it with the goal of influencing people to move to Hutchinson?"
One of the findings Burley felt was ignored was that workforce- and college-age students feel there isn't enough to do.
"I have three sons in their 20s," he said. "When I asked them about Hutchinson, all three said it's boring. I speak with veterans from around the country, they are looking for adventure, people their own age and not having to live paycheck to paycheck. I said to them, 'The Twin Cities is an hour away with nightlife, sports, bars, dancing, movies, concerts, etc.' Their response was, then we have to live near there because a Hutchinson income won't make that lifestyle affordable. I said, 'Commute to work,' their response was then we get home later and we don't have a quality of life.'"
Like Young, Burley was involved in the beginning stages of the branding project.
The best thing he thought that came out of Thursday's meeting was Hutchinson's need for a communications/marketing director.
"Someone who is updating web and social media presence, marketing daily," he said. "Not just somebody that gets around to it. We have to use the visionary, educated and forward-moving ideas and keep and attract business and industry, or entrepreneurship to keep them here. We have a lot of retail. We have shift work, but these young people are in the digital age and technology is their passion. How do we tap into that?"
WHAT DO PEOPLE LIKE?
The answers aren't surprising: the Crow River and dam, Little Crow statue, Hutchinson football, Library Square, Les Kouba, parks, wildlife sanctuary, sunsets, lakes and trails.
"The sense of community came through," Fuson said.
When it comes to branding, the company has established six pillars it uses: personality, values, reputation, point of pride, point of different and overdelivery.
Like a person, a city has a personality. Hutchinson's characteristics include small-town rural, convenient location, natural beauty, blue collar, dedicated, clean and proud.
The Niche website, which connects people to their future schools, neighborhoods, and workplaces, gave Hutchinson an overall grade of B.
What are our values? Hard working, dedicated, collaborative, progressive, conservative, supportive, friendly and volunteerism.
So far, so good.
What do people love about Hutchinson? A feeling of pride, it's safe, a great place to raise a family, caring and giving, arts programs, Main Street and a manufacturing base.
What is it's reputation? Words that were mentioned were Much in Hutch, Minnesota's Manufacturing City, high school sports and TigerPath.
Outsiders see it as a small town, a place for shopping, good people, clean and nice.
An impressive 79 percent perceive Hutchinson in a positive light.
One of the findings that most impressed Chandler and Fuson was the culture of government, which was described as supportive, team, efficient, proud, cooperative, dedicated and futuristic.
It's something they don't see very often.
Points of pride include high school sports, downtown Hutchinson, it's close to the metro, trail system, the Crow River and history of Little Crow.
What do we do better than other cities? We're trailblazers and we are willing to step out and try something new.
When you boil all this information down, you have what is called brand truths. According to ChandlerThinks, Hutchinson's brand truths are:
- The personality, values and reputation of Hutchinson reflect that of a small, rural, blue-color town, honesty, hard working, friendly and supportive.
- From the formation of the town, to its successful TigerPath program, to selling its own compost, Hutchinson has a strong history of progressive collaboration that may juxtapose its conservative nature.
- Downtown Hutchinson, the Crow River, area parks and the trail system create an aesthetic that draws the community together.
- Hutchinson serves as a rural hub to other small towns in the area for jobs, dining, health care, shopping and social activity.
WHAT'S NEXT?
With all this information, the next step for ChandlerThinks is to develop a brand story, which it hopes to have by the end of March.
"The project should wrap up by April," Chandler said. "I will be back to present final overview and recommendations to the city manager, the branding task force, also the council."
So, what do you do with a brand story? It helps the city build a reputation with the goal of energizing residents and instilling a sense of pride within the community. The hope is to position Hutchinson as a desirable place for relocation, continued development and redevelopment to increase new resident attraction and economic growth.
Bottom line: More people, more businesses, fewer taxes for all of us.
Wegscheid is excited to move forward with what ChandlerThinks reveals at the end of its research.
"For me, I see their process and ideology to be well-rounded and I feel comfortable and confident with what they will have to offer Hutchinson with their findings," he said. "I believe it will be a very positive, beneficial and exciting time for Hutchinson's future moving forward."