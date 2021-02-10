Mary Hodson, president of the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, has put the fun in fundraising with the publication of “Goodnight Hutchinson.” The full color, hardcover book that Hodson wrote and illustrated is a take from the famous children's book “Goodnight Moon” by Margaret Wise Brown.
The project is a fundraiser for the Hutchinson Chamber Foundation to support and pay for business education for adults and youth.
“I’m not taking or getting anything from the book, other than a lot of joy and smiles,” Hodson said. “This isn’t about me. Although I am very proud of the book, this is about Hutchinson, what it has given to my family and blessed us with over the past 19 years. We (at the chamber) have many visitors and residents of Hutchinson come in and ask for Hutchinson keepsakes, this was the perfect solution on many levels.”
In this Leader Q&A, Hodson talks about the book, the foundation and what's next.
Where did the idea come from to do a book, and how did you settle on the content for "Goodnight Hutchinson"?
A friend in Arkansas had done a "Goodnight" book for her community and used it as a fundraiser for their organization. I brought the idea back with the intention of Melissa Goldstein writing the book. She is a very good writer. When she left the chamber to be home with her kids, she handed it back to me and said, “You are supposed to do this book.”
I wrote it probably that weekend but never did anything with it until two years ago. I had been at a chamber/education event with Andrea Moore. Other chambers were talking about using their foundations to help with workforce education. It was the first time I really thought about a chamber foundation and what we could do with that option for grants and funds we cannot access through the chamber. That week I was brushing my teeth — don’t we all have good ideas brushing our teeth or when you’re taking a shower — and somehow in my mind I connected the book idea with the foundation. I had a way to fund the Chamber Foundation with a sponsored book.
This was a moving target. I had the book written and images in my mind. Originally I had planned to do all the drawings, but when I started my hands were really sensitive and tender due to carpal tunnel. I knew I couldn’t draw it. Then came the idea to photograph what I wanted and manipulate the photos. Also, books are printed in fours, so I did do some whittling down to get the correct number of pages. Then there were sponsors to consider. It is about layers of work and thought.
When did you start the project and when did you hold a finished book in your hand? What hiccups did you experience along the way?
This process of thinking/connecting to the foundation started April 2019. There were a lot of stops and starts ... many because like all of us … my own fears got in my way. Cegi (Wassman, office coordinator) and I picked up the books about 11:30 a.m. Dec. 11. The boxes were still warm when we loaded them in the vehicle. COVID was probably the biggest challenge in the end. Our original sponsor deadline was April 2020. At that point, I was still home working remotely and managing the chaos of last spring and helping members. My focus, rightly so, was not on the book.
What was it like writing your first book? Did you set aside specific "writing" time or did you write when the spirit moved you? Was it challenging, fun, overwhelming?
I wrote the book quite quickly and I found it easy to do so. I wrote the original format in 45 minutes. Thinking it would take me some time, and I was curious, I thought I’d write down my start and stop times. I only had one of each. It was a really fun process to do the entire book. It pushed my boundaries and it was interesting to listen to the internal battles of what stayed in and what didn’t stay in. Thankfully, a second book will alleviate the worry of leaving someone/something out.
Was it challenging to be a first-time author and publisher? What was the most fun, what was the most difficult?
It was scary more than anything. I was doing something I had never done and, frankly, never thought of doing. Once I cleared my mindset, I was good. It was a great lesson in having a growth mindset. The most difficult part was hearing from the printer, oh, we have more people out, your printing is pushed back again, and again. Our goal was to have them for Dec. 12 for the Downtown Christmas. The printer finally made a call and printed them Friday morning. The most fun: Watching people flip through the book the first time and hearing them gasp or exclaim, hearing them reminisce about Hutchinson as well. That is very satisfying. I’ve received messages, texts, photos, videos of kids reading it with their family. There was one that did a Zoom reading for their sister who lived in Rochester and couldn’t wait to see it. That is fun. I am so glad it means something to others, not just me.
I know the book is a fundraiser for the Hutchinson Chamber Foundation. What is the purpose of the foundation and what is the money used for?
My original thought was I didn’t want to take away other nonprofits' dollars with another foundation. Hence a sponsored book that we could give out for a donation. The foundation is specifically to support adult and youth business education. Anything that fits into learning about who you are, how to do better, make career choices, help employees grow, these are all things we do with the Hutchinson Leadership Institute. Sometimes we want to bring in speakers we simply cannot afford, now we’ll be able to do that with the foundation. The money will not be used for individuals. This is meant for group programming, not for scholarships.
Where can people buy the book?
The book is available for a $15 donation at the chamber office, 2 Main St. S., in downtown Hutchinson. You can also order them online at explorehutchinson.com. We shipped so many the week before Christmas. They’ve gone to Iowa, Arkansas, Kentucky, California, Florida, Illinois, Wisconsin and Arizona. We have sold about half of the 1,500 we had printed. Each week brings in buyers and fun stories of how they’ve heard about the book or locations that mean something to them.
Do you plan to write a sequel? If so, when can people expect it?
The sequel is planned for this year. I learned so much about the process last year. I think I can make it happen quicker, and now businesses and organizations see what we mean by being a book sponsor. That took time to explain to everyone, now we have an example.