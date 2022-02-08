With approximately 73% of the votes, Pat May is the winner of Tuesday's special election for Hutchinson City Council Seat 3, according to election results published on the city's website.
Compared to the 7,105 people who voted in the City Council Seat 3 election in November 2020, turnout was much lower for this special election with only 367 votes cast. May received 271 of the votes, while his challenger, Carol Johnson, received 96 votes.
This means May, who was appointed by the council to the fill the seat on an interim basis back in August, will serve out the remainder of the term through 2024.
The special election was needed after Brandon Begnaud, who won election in 2020, moved away from Hutchinson and resigned from the council this past summer.