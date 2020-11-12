"We just need to step up."
Hutchinson Health President Jim Lyons implored Hutchinson residents to take COVID-19 precautions seriously when Mayor Gary Forcier invited him to speak at the Tuesday, Nov. 10, City Council meeting.
Lyons told City Council 1,200 people were hospitalized in Minnesota that day, double the number from two weeks ago, with the state now averaging 4,400 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed per day. That's a climb of 142 percent in a week.
"In McLeod County we have on average 32 cases daily right now," Lyons said. "That's up from 13 one week ago."
Hutchinson Health saw one to two patients per day for the past few months.
"Now we're at four-five COVID patients on average per day in the hospital," he said. "We're doing more COVID tests per day than at any other time this year. Positivity rate was running at 5-6 percent at the end of October. It's now running 27-32 percent. It's here, folks. It's in our community. It's real and it is a public health issue. It's not a political issue."
Lyons said the biggest challenge is the number of beds available, with statewide availability of ICU beds sometimes down to the single digits lately. Just because hospitals are dealing with COVID-19 doesn't mean other health issues stop. Hospitals are starting to make hard choices about putting off other medical care patients need, which could lead to larger issue down the road.
As of Thursday morning, McLeod County had recorded 1,080 COVID-19 cases and five deaths.
PROTECTING NEIGHBORS
Following the meeting, Forcier took to Facebook to encourage Hutchinson residents to take precautions.
"COVID-19 is spreading at an alarming rate through our community," he said. "If we do not follow public health guidelines, we risk not being able to treat things like heart disease, car accidents and other regular medical needs in Hutchinson."
He asked all members of the community to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by canceling in-person gatherings with those outside their household, and by wearing a mask whenever near people from outside the household.
"The guidelines from the state and the Department of Health are extremely important and should be followed," Forcier said.
Wearing masks and following other guidelines is not just for the elderly or at-risk populations.
"Pick an age, 25, 30, and you say, 'I'll survive this if I get it,'" Lyons said. "You're kind of missing the point. The point is you are moving this around through the community as you are moving through the community. So your choice not to wear a mask, not to socially distance, to gather with friends, is allowing it to spread to friends, and they go visit family members or other people."
If Minnesotans do not take health guidelines more seriously, Lyons predicts COVID-19 infections rates will double again. He is also concerned about medical personnel, and asked residents to take responsibility for their role in the safety of those workers.
"These people are in the community," Lyons said. "They are in our restaurants. They are going to the grocery store. They are going to the liquor store. ... And if you're not wearing a mask, you are exposing them and you are potentially risking their ability to be at work to care for you or your loved one when you need them."
GET TESTED, STAY HOME
Anyone who feels they may be at risk, exposed, or presenting symptoms should schedule a video appointment with the hospital and then be tested. Lyons told City Council that hospital staff often hear from patients in digital visits that they have had to stay at work.
"If you think you need to be tested you should be able to do that without exposing other people and until you know your result, you should be staying at home and quarantining," Lyons said. "It will require us to follow the guidance we have had all along,"
Masks should be worn over the mouth and nose while also maintaining social distancing of a minimum of six feet apart from others. Sanitizing and hand washing remain critical.
"I've lost a family member to COVID," Lyons said. "I've been there when we've lost people at the hospital. We become numb to the statistics when we hear them on the nightly news every night: 230,000 people have died in this country in the last seven months."