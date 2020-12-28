The McLeod Alliance annual Strike Out the Violence Bowlathon that is usually held in February is canceled this year. The plan is for the Bowlathon to return in 2022.
McLeod Alliance Bowlathon canceled
Stephen Wiblemo
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- READER LETTER: Trump leaves with long list of accomplishments
- BG Jewelers takes flight in downtown Hutchinson
- COVID-19 vaccine arrives in McLeod County hospitals
- Merry and bright: Where to find the best Christmas lights displays in Hutchinson
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Two McLeod County Highway 212 roundabouts funded
- Rooms in Bloom brighten holidays for care center residents
- Looking Back at Hutchinson history
- Minnesota youth sports can resume games, scrimmages Jan. 14