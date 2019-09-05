Minnesota 4-H’ers from 87 counties brought more than 2,300 exhibits, delivered about 175 public presentations and participated in dozens of group learning experiences and performances at the 2019 Minnesota State Fair.
Throughout the year, 4-H youth select project areas that reflect personal areas of interest and pursue hands-on learning that is both self-directed and guided by adult volunteers. The results of their learning are exhibited at county fairs across the state. A collection of the best exhibits from each county fair is presented in the 4-H Building at the Minnesota State Fair.
The presentations and exhibits from McLeod County 4-H’ers included:
Elizabeth Anderson, Winsted Jolly Juniors and Glencoe Jr. Pioneers, red ribbon for non-garment grades nine plus, blue ribbon for club community pride
Grace Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, blue ribbon in vegetable gardening
Anastasia Benusa, Bear Lake Beavers, blue ribbon consumer education
Elise Betcher, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers, blue ribbon in club community pride and purple ribbon in self determined
Cierra Bullock, Lake Marion Lakers, red ribbon in self determined
Ariana Buysse, Lynn Hustlers, blue ribbon in elements of photography
Joshua Buysse, Lynn Hustlers, blue ribbon in photo manipulation
Kianna Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, blue ribbon in potatoes
Parker Duesterhoeft, Bear Lake Beavers, blue ribbon in quilting
Grace Garoutte, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers, blue ribbon for home environment
Glencoe Jr. Pioneers 4-H club, blue ribbon for club banner
Margaret Goebel, McLeod County 4-H Riders, blue ribbon in entomology
Abagail Grubger, McLeod County 4-H Riders, blue ribbon in performing arts and a red ribbon for individual demonstration
Alyssa Gruber, McLeod County 4-H Riders, purple ribbon for performing arts and blue ribbon for individual demonstration
Samuel Jeurissen, Winsted Jolly Juniors, blue ribbon in small engines
Callie Klabunde, Lake Marion Lakers, blue ribbon in food and nutrition
Isabelle Knutson, Lynn Hustlers, blue ribbon in veterinary science
Elias Kuehn, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers, blue ribbon in aerospace
Shelby Lang, Lynn Hustlers, blue ribbon in photo manipulation
Kiley Lickfelt, Lynn Hustlers, blue ribbon in elements of photography
Alexander Markworth, Acoma Acorns, blue ribbon in elements of photography
Maya Markworth, Acoma Acorns, blue ribbon in photo manipulation
Brianna Matheny, Lake Marion Lakers, blue ribbon in crafts
Grace Puckett, Bear Lake Beavers, purple ribbon in performing arts
Andrew Quast, Winsted Jolly Juniors, blue ribbon in self determined
Julia Quast, Winsted Jolly Juniors, blue ribbon in club community pride and blue ribbon in veterinary science
Timothy Quast, Winsted Jolly Juniors, red ribbon in tractor
Grace Swaja, Acoma Acorns, blue ribbon in needle arts
Emily Ward, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers, red ribbon in youth leadership
Winsted Jolly Juniors 4-H Club, blue ribbon in club banner
Allison Wright, Acoma Acorns, blue ribbon in exploring animals
McKenna Wright, Acoma Acorns, blue ribbon in self determined
Nora Yates, Bear Lake Beavers, blue ribbon in cats