4-H clover

Minnesota 4-H’ers from 87 counties brought more than 2,300 exhibits, delivered about 175 public presentations and participated in dozens of group learning experiences and performances at the 2019 Minnesota State Fair.

Throughout the year, 4-H youth select project areas that reflect personal areas of interest and pursue hands-on learning that is both self-directed and guided by adult volunteers. The results of their learning are exhibited at county fairs across the state. A collection of the best exhibits from each county fair is presented in the 4-H Building at the Minnesota State Fair.

The presentations and exhibits from McLeod County 4-H’ers included:

Elizabeth Anderson, Winsted Jolly Juniors and Glencoe Jr. Pioneers, red ribbon for non-garment grades nine plus, blue ribbon for club community pride

Grace Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors, blue ribbon in vegetable gardening

Anastasia Benusa, Bear Lake Beavers, blue ribbon consumer education

Elise Betcher, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers, blue ribbon in club community pride and purple ribbon in self determined

Cierra Bullock, Lake Marion Lakers, red ribbon in self determined

Ariana Buysse, Lynn Hustlers, blue ribbon in elements of photography

Joshua Buysse, Lynn Hustlers, blue ribbon in photo manipulation

Kianna Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders, blue ribbon in potatoes

Parker Duesterhoeft, Bear Lake Beavers, blue ribbon in quilting

Grace Garoutte, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers, blue ribbon for home environment

Glencoe Jr. Pioneers 4-H club, blue ribbon for club banner

Margaret Goebel, McLeod County 4-H Riders, blue ribbon in entomology

Abagail Grubger, McLeod County 4-H Riders, blue ribbon in performing arts and a red ribbon for individual demonstration

Alyssa Gruber, McLeod County 4-H Riders, purple ribbon for performing arts and blue ribbon for individual demonstration

Samuel Jeurissen, Winsted Jolly Juniors, blue ribbon in small engines

Callie Klabunde, Lake Marion Lakers, blue ribbon in food and nutrition

Isabelle Knutson, Lynn Hustlers, blue ribbon in veterinary science

Elias Kuehn, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers, blue ribbon in aerospace

Shelby Lang, Lynn Hustlers, blue ribbon in photo manipulation

Kiley Lickfelt, Lynn Hustlers, blue ribbon in elements of photography

Alexander Markworth, Acoma Acorns, blue ribbon in elements of photography

Maya Markworth, Acoma Acorns, blue ribbon in photo manipulation

Brianna Matheny, Lake Marion Lakers, blue ribbon in crafts

Grace Puckett, Bear Lake Beavers, purple ribbon in performing arts

Andrew Quast, Winsted Jolly Juniors, blue ribbon in self determined

Julia Quast, Winsted Jolly Juniors, blue ribbon in club community pride and blue ribbon in veterinary science

Timothy Quast, Winsted Jolly Juniors, red ribbon in tractor

Grace Swaja, Acoma Acorns, blue ribbon in needle arts

Emily Ward, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers, red ribbon in youth leadership

Winsted Jolly Juniors 4-H Club, blue ribbon in club banner

Allison Wright, Acoma Acorns, blue ribbon in exploring animals

McKenna Wright, Acoma Acorns, blue ribbon in self determined

Nora Yates, Bear Lake Beavers, blue ribbon in cats

