McLeod County 4-H’ers were among those from 87 counties who brought 2,272 animals to the 2021 Minnesota State Fair. This year's 4-H livestock encampment included 492 beef exhibits, 383 dairy exhibits, 274 goat exhibits, and plenty more from 4-H’ers who prepared all summer for the event. As part of the educational component of 4-H, every youth in the livestock encampment participated in a livestock interview. They also completed livestock quality assurance and ethics training.
Here are State Fair livestock results for McLeod County participants:
Acoma Acorns:
- Ella Filk, dairy, Holstein registered winter calf, red ribbon
- Justin Frick, shee, market lamb speckle faced, blue ribbon
- Samantha Frick, goat, meat, junior yearling meat breeding doe, blue ribbon
- Samantha Frick, goat meat showmanship, green ribbon
- Carson Hagen, swine, market barrow crossbred, blue ribbon/ninth place
- Mason Grams, swine, breeding gilt showmanship, fifth place
- Jessica Headlee, dairy, crossbred and other breeds 3-4 years old, purple ribbon, champ crossbred cow, reserve champ total merit crossbred cow
- Avery Kohls, beef, composite Charolais registered spring calf, purple ribbon/first place
- Avery Kohls, breeding beef showmanship, green ribbon
- Avery Kohls, science of animals, beef production, blue ribbon
- Avery Kohls, beef interview, finalist
- Conner Kruth, swine, market barrow crossbred, blue ribbon
- Larkun Kurth, dairy — Holstein registered winter calf, blue ribbon
- Addison Luthens, swine, market gilt, blue ribbon/eighth place
- Kamrie Mauer, dairy, red and white winter or fall calf, purple ribbon, reserve champ dairy showperson junior division
- Parker Rath, swine, Duroc registered January gilt, blue ribbon/fourth place
- Aubrey Schmidt, rabbit, mini lop senior doe, blue ribbon
- Mckenzie Swanson, dairy, red and white spring calf, purple ribbon
- Mckenzie Swanson, dairy showmanship, third place
- Shelby Swanson, dairy, Holstein registered summer Yyearling, purple ribbon
- Shelby Swanson, dairy interview, finalist
Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:
- Emma Becker, rabbit, mini rex senior buck, blue ribbon
- Emma Becker, rabbit showmanship, 10th place
- Sam Becker, dairy goat, Nigerian dwarf milking doe 5 years and older, blue ribbon
- Sam Becker, dairy goat showmanship, blue ribbon
- Ethan Grams, dairy, Holstein registered junior and senior 2-year-old, blue ribbon
- Mason Grams, swine, Berkshire registered February gilt, purple ribbon/first place, champ Berkshire gilt
- Mason Grams, swine interview, finalist
- Zoe Ruschmeier, sheep, wether dam black face ewe lamb, blue ribbon
- Zoe Ruschmeier, sheep interview, finalist
Lake Marion Lakers:
- Mackenzie Breyer, chickens, egg production brown egg layers, purple ribbon
- Alyosha Frick, chickens, egg production white egg layers, blue ribbon
- Brianna Tabbert, chickens, egg production brown egg layers, blue ribbon
Lynn Hustlers:
- Ariana Buysse, rabbit, Holland lop senior buck, blue ribbon
- Austin Lang, beef, black Angus registered junior yearling, fourth place
- Austin Lang, breeding beef showmanship, green ribbon
- Shelby Lang, beef, black Angus registered junior yearling, fourth place
- Shelby Lang, breeding beef showmanship, green ribbon
- Kiley Lickfelt, dairy, Holstein registered spring yearling, purple ribbon, reserve champ dairy showperson advanced division
McLeod County 4-H Riders:
- Kianna Dolezal, rabbit, satin senior doe, blue ribbon
- Kianna Dolezal, rabbit showmanship, ninth place
- Rogan Lilienthal, beef, commercial junior yearling, third place
- Rogan Lilienthal, breeding beef showmanship, green ribbon
- Donnae Morton, sheep, market lamb black face, blue ribbon
- Drayden Morton, sheep, market lamb black face, blue ribbon
Otter Lake Royal Juniors:
- Olivia Loncorich, beef, steer angus registered, fourth place
- Olivia Loncorich, beef, market beef showmanship, green ribbon
- Madison Plamann, beef, cow and calf black Angus registered, seventh place
- Madison Plamann, beef showmanship, green ribbon
Winsted Jolly Juniors:
- Grace Bayerl, goat meat, junior yearling meat breeding doe, red ribbon
- Grace Bayerl, goat meat, meat doe participant showmanship only, green ribbon
- Grace Bayerl, meat goat interview, finalist
- Kalley Christen, dairy, brown Swiss senior yearling, blue ribbon
- Kalley Christen, dairy showmanship, 10th place
- Morgan Feltmann, meat market goat wethers, red ribbon
- Morgan Feltmann, goat meat showmanship, green ribbon
- Julia Quast, sheep, Dorset registered January ewe lamb, purple ribbon, reserve champ registered Dorset ewe lamb
- Timothy Quast, goat meat, meat market goat wethers, red ribbon
4-H'ers show their projects
Throughout this past year, McLeod County 4-H'ers also selected projects that reflect their interests and pursued hands-on learning that is both self-directed and guided by adult volunteers. The results of their learning are exhibited at county fairs across the state. A collection of the best exhibits from each county fair are presented at the Minnesota State Fair. Exhibiting project work and delivering public presentations at the state fair provides youth an opportunity to showcase their achievements and continue learning through the interactive conference judging and team experiences.
Here are State Fair presentation results for McLeod County 4-H’ers:
Acoma Acorns:
- Club banner, red ribbon
- Parker Rath, soybeans, Grades 6-8, blue ribbon
- Caydence Reiner-Albrecht, quilting, Grades 6-8, purple ribbon
- Aubrey Schmidt, crafts, Grades 6-8, blue ribbon
- Hannah Visser, elements of photography, Grades 6-8, blue ribbon
- Dylan Wigern, self-determined, Grades 9 and older, purple ribbon
- Hannah Wigern, fine arts, Grades 9 and older, blue ribbon
- Allison Wright, livestock individual demonstration, purple ribbon
- McKenna Wright, fine arts, Grades 9 and older, blue ribbon
Bear Lake Beavers:
- Anastasia Benusa, corn, Grades 9 and older, blue ribbon
- Marshall Martig, elements of photography, Grades 6-8, blue ribbon
- Nora Yates, exploring animals, Grades 6-8, blue ribbon
- Orrin Yates, pets, Grades 6-8, blue ribbon
Bergen Busy Bees:
- Aaron Bennett, robotics, Grades 6-8, red ribbon
Glencoe Jr. Pioneers:
- Emma Becker, electric, Grades 9 and older, blue ribbon
- Sam Becker, agricultural technology, Grades 6-8, purple ribbon
- Elise Betcher, fine arts, Grades 9 and older, purple ribbon
- Benton Freitag, self-determined, Grades 6-8, red ribbon
- Zoe Ruschmeier, elements of photography, Grades 9 and older, blue ribbon
Lake Marion Lakers:
- Naomi Doerr, clothes you make, Grades 6-8, blue ribbon
- Alyosha Frick, self-determined, Grades 9 and older, blue ribbon
Lynn Hustlers:
- Club banner, purple ribbon
- Ariana Buysse, photo manipulation, Grades 9 and older, blue ribbon
McLeod County 4-H Riders:
- Margaret Goebel, fine arts, Grades 9 and older, blue ribbon
- Abagail Gruber, individual demonstration, blue ribbon
- Abagail Gruber, performing arts, Grades 9 and older, blue ribbon
- Alyssa Gruber, individual demonstration, blue ribbon
- Alyssa Gruber, performing arts, Grades 9 and older, blue ribbon
Winsted Jolly Juniors:
- Jurney Dammann, elements of photography, Grades 6-8, blue ribbon
- Regan Nyquist, foods and nutrition, Grades 6-8, blue ribbon
- Julia Quast, veterinary science, Grades 9 and older, blue ribbon
- Timothy Quast, tractor, Grades 6-8, blue ribbon
- Elias Schimmel, robotics, Grades 6-8, blue ribbon