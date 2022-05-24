Come join youth from across McLeod County for summer 4-H Shooting Sports practices.
4-H Shooting Sports is led by screened, certified instructors that teaches safety, concentration, self-discipline, self-confidence, goal setting, decision-making and courtesy as the young people learn basic skills and build toward more advanced activities. Both competitive and cooperative skills are included. Participants are exposed to local policies, regulations, laws and ethical behavior both by repeated demonstration and through personal practice.
Shooting Sports disciplines offered:
- Wildlife: Kindergarten and older
- Archery: 3rd grade and older
- BB Gun: 3rd grade and older
- Air Rifle/Pistol: 4th grade and older
- .22 Rifle/Pistol: 7th grade and older
- Muzzleloading: 7th grade and older
- Shotgun: 7th grade and older
Program goals:
- Shooting Sports is a hands-on project that teaches youth the proper way to use air pistols, air rifles, BB guns, .22 caliber rifles, shotguns, archery and black powder guns.
- Learn about wildlife and the environment and the impact on it through conservation projects.
- To promote the highest standards of safety, sportsmanship and ethical behavior in the use of firearms and archery equipment.
- To encourage parents to participate in all aspects of the project.
No equipment? No problem. McLeod County 4-H has bows, air rifles, pistols and shotguns. Participants should bring ammunition and safety glasses to get started. Scholarship programs are also available for tuition.
The summer practice schedule meets 7-9 pm. Tuesdays through Sept. 6 at Gopher Campfire Club grounds, 24718 County Highway 7, Hutchinson,
For more information, call Darcy Cole, Extension educator, 4-H youth development, at 320-484-4305 or email dacole@umn.edu.