Although McLeod County 4-H’ers missed having county and state fairs this past summer, they didn’t let the pandemic stop them from exhibiting their projects this year.
Two options were available for 4-H’ers to showcase their projects participate in virtual calls with a judge in August or have their projects judged based on submitted pictures and written information. As in normal years, half of their project placing was based on how they interviewed or answered questions, and the other half was based on their project itself.
Animal projects were also showcased differently. Between Aug. 10-15, 4-H’ers had the option of participating at in-person animal shows that followed safety protocols, or virtually by submitting videos of them and their animals.
In total, 120 McLeod County 4-H youth showcased their learning through exhibiting 677 projects. Here is a listing of this year’s McLeod County 4-H showcase champions:
Austin Lang, Lynn Hustlers
- Beef — overall grand champion
- Beef — market animal overall champion
- Beef — breeding heifer-registered class reserve champion
- Beef — market beef class champion
- Beef — showmanship grades 9-plus class reserve champion
Shelby Lang, Lynn Hustlers
- Beef — overall reserve champion
- Beef — breeding animal overall champion
- Beef — breeding heifer-registered class champion
- Beef — showmanship grades 6-8 class reserve champion
- Beef — interview grades 6-8 class champion
- Crafts — overall grand champion
- Horse — trail class overall reserve champion
- Horse — western horsemanship overall reserve champion
- Horse — western showmanship overall reserve champion
- Shop — overall reserve champion
Montana Sanchez, independent
- Beef — breeding animal overall reserve champion
- Beef — breeding heifer-commercial class champion
- Beef — showmanship grades 9-plus class champion
Ethan Kaufmann, Acoma Acorns
- Beef — market animal overall reserve champion
- Beef — market beef class reserve champion
Makenna Plamann, Otter Lake Royal Juniors
- Beef — breeding heifer-commercial class reserve champion
- Beef — prospect calf class reserve champion
- Beef — showmanship grades 3-5 class champion
- Beef — interview grades 3-5 class reserve champion
- Sheep — showmanship grades 3-5 class champion
- Sheep — interview grades 3-5 class champion
Taylor Lang, Lynn Hustlers
- Beef — cow/calf class champion
- Beef — interview grades 3-5 class champion
Madison Plamann, Otter Lake Royal Juniors
- Beef — cow/calf class reserve champion
- Beef — prospect calf class champion
Alyosha Frick, Lake Marion Lakers
- Beef — dairy steer class champion
- Beef — interview grades 6-8 class reserve champion
- Fine Arts — overall reserve champion
- Poultry — chicken-brown egg production class champion
- Poultry — chicken-white egg production class reserve champion
- Poultry — showmanship grades 6-8 class reserve champion
- Poultry — interview grades 6-8 class champion
Samuel Jeurissen, Winsted Jolly Juniors
- Beef — dairy steer class reserve champion
Landon Loncorich, Otter Lake Royal Juniors
- Beef — showmanship grades 3-5 class reserve champion
Olivia Loncorich, Otter Lake Royal Juniors
- Beef — showmanship grades 6-8 class champion
Mason Grams, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
- Beef — interview grades 9-plus class champion
- Swine — overall reserve champion
- Swine — overall breeding gilt reserve champion
- Swine — overall market barrow grand champion
- Swine — greeding gilt-registered class reserve champion
- Swine — breeding gilt-commercial class reserve champion
- Swine — pen of three class champion
- Swine — pen of two class reserve champion
- Swine — showmanship grades 9-plus class reserve champion
Kianna Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders
- Beef — interview grades 9-plus class reserve champion
- Horse — interview grades 9-plus class champion
- Poultry — show and hobby class reserve champion
- Poultry — showmanship grades 9-plus class reserve champion
- Poultry — interview grades 9-plus class champion
- Rabbits — showmanship grades 9-plus class champion
- Rabbits — interview grades 9-plus class champion
Elias Kuehn, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
- Bicycle — overall grand champion
- Shop — overall reserve champion
Emily Thalmann, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
- Clothing and Textiles — clothes you buy overall grand champion
- Crafts — overall grand champion
- Fashion Revue — overall reserve champion
Timothy Quast, Winsted Jolly Juniors
- Clothing and Textiles — non-garment overall grand champion
- Rabbits — showmanship grades 6-8 class reserve champion
- Rabbits — interview grades 6-8 class champion
- Self-Determined — overall reserve champion
Nora Yates, Bear Lake Beavers
- Clothing and Textiles — non-garment overall grand champion
- Poultry — show and hobby class champion
Ariana Buysse, Lynn Hustlers
- Crafts — overall reserve champion
- Photography — overall grand champion
- Photography — honorable mention
McKenna Wright, Acoma Acorns
- Crafts — overall reserve champion
- Dairy — junior champion-holstein, grade class champion
- Dairy — senior champion-holstein, grade class reserve champion
- Demonstration — overall reserve champion
- Fine Arts — overall reserve champion
- Self-Determined — overall reserve champion
- Swine — overall market gilt grand champion
- Swine — pen of two class champion
- Swine — interview grades 9-plus class reserve champion
Hope Taylor, Lynn Hustlers
- Crafts — honorable mention
- Fashion Revue — overall grand champion
- Favorite Food Show — overall grand champion
- Favorite Food Show — grades 6-plus class champion
- Needle Arts — overall reserve champion
Hannah Visser, Acoma Acorns
- Dairy — overall junior class champion
- Dairy — junior champion-jersey class champion
- Dairy — interview grades 6-8 class reserve champion
- Sheep — showmanship grades 6-8 class reserve champion
- Sheep — interview grades 6-8 class champion
Mckenzie Swanson, Acoma Acorns
- Dairy — overall junior reserve class champion
- Dairy — junior champion-brown swiss class champion
- Dairy — junior champion-red and white class champion
- Dairy — junior champion-red and white class reserve champion
- Dairy — showmanship grades 9-plus class champion
Ethan Grams, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
- Dairy — overall senior class champion
- Dairy — senior champion-holstein, registered class champion
- Swine — pen of three class reserve champion
Allison Wright, Acoma Acorns
- Dairy — overall senior reserve class champion
- Dairy — senior champion-holstein, grade class champion
- Dairy — interview grades 9-plus class reserve champion
- Livestock Demonstration — overall grand champion
- Swine — interview grades 9-plus class champion
Kalley Christen, Winsted Jolly Juniors
- Dairy — junior champion-guernsey class champion
- Dairy — junior champion-guernsey class reserve champion
- Dairy — showmanship grades 6-8 class reserve champion
Kylie Lickfelt, Lynn Hustlers
- Dairy — junior champion-holstein, registered champion
Shelby Swanson, Acoma Acorns
- Dairy — junior champion-holstein, registered class reserve champion
- Dairy — showmanship grades 6-8 class champion
Katrina Frick, Lake Marion Lakers
- Dairy — junior champion-holstein, grade class reserve champion
- Dog — overall grand champion
- Poultry — chicken-standard breeding pen class champion
- Poultry — chicken-brown egg production class reserve champion
- Poultry — chicken-white egg production class champion
- Poultry — showmanship grades 3-5 class reserve champion
- Poultry — interview grades 3-5 class reserve champion
- Vegetable — largest overall grand champion
Kamrie Mauer, Acoma Acorns
- Dairy — junior champion-jersey class reserve champion
- Dairy — showmanship grades 3-5 class champion
- Dairy — interview grades 3-5 class champion
Charlie Nelson, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
- Dairy — showmanship grades 3-5 class reserve champion
- Dairy — interview grades 3-5 class reserve champion
- Demonstration — overall grand champion
Kiley Lickfelt, Lynn Hustlers
- Dairy — showmanship grades 9-plus class reserve champion
- Dairy — interview grades 9-plus class champion
Kayla Visser, Acoma Acorns
- Dairy — interview grades 6-8 class champion
- Self-Determined — overall grand champion
- Sheep — showmanship grades 6-8 class champion
- Sheep — interview grades 6-8 class reserve champion
Andrew Quast, Winsted Jolly Juniors
- Engineering Design — overall grand champion
Brodie Krienke, Winsted Jolly Juniors
- Favorite Food Show — overall reserve champion
- Favorite Food Show — grades 3-5 class champion
Aubrey Schmidt, Acoma Acorns
- Favorite Food Show — grades 3-5 class reserve champion
- Rabbits — showmanship grades 3-5 class champion
- Rabbits — interview grades 3-5 class champion
- Water and Wetlands — overall grand champion
Nicholas Kosek, Lake Marion Lakers
- Favorite Food Show — grades 6-plus class reserve champion
- Video — overall grand champion
- Video — overall grand champion
Grace Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors
- Fine Arts — overall grand champion
- Goat — market goat overall reserve champion
- Goat — dairy market goat, wether class champion
- Goat — meat breeding doe yearling class reserve champion
- Goat — meat market goat, wether class reserve champion
- Goat — meat-showmanship grades 6-8 class champion
- Rabbits — showmanship grades 6-8 class champion
- Shop — overall grand champion
- Shop — overall grand champion
- Shop — overall reserve champion
Taylor Peck, independent
- Fine Arts — overall grand champion
- Fine Arts — overall reserve champion
- Home Environment — overall grand champion
- Photography — overall grand champion
- Quilting — overall grand champion
Brooke Kobow, Lynn Hustlers
- Flower Gardening — overall grand champion
- Poultry — ducks-standard breeding pen class reserve champion
- Poultry — ducks-market pen class champion
- Poultry — geese-breeding pen class champion
- Poultry — showmanship grades 9-plus class champion
Brie Kobow, Lynn Hustlers
- Poultry — overall reserve champion
- Poultry — ducks-standard breeding pen class champion
- Poultry — ducks-market pen class reserve champion
- Poultry — geese-market pen class champion
- Poultry — showmanship grades 6-8 class champion
Austin Howe, Acoma Acorns
- Flower Gardening — overall reserve champion
- Poultry — overall grand champion
- Poultry — chicken-bantam breeding pen class champion
- Poultry — chicken-bantam breeding pen class reserve champion
- Poultry — showmanship grades 3-5 class champion
- Swine — overall market gilt reserve champion
- Swine — showmanship grades 3-5 class champion
- Swine — interview grades 3-5 class champion
Naomi Doerr, Lake Marion Lakers
- Flower Gardening — overall grand champion
- Flower Gardening — overall reserve champion
Faith Taylor, Lynn Hustlers
- Food and Nutrition — overall grand champion
- Needle Arts — overall grand champion
- Self-Determined — overall grand champion
- Emma Becker, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
- Goat — dairy overall grand champion
- Goat — dairy overall reserve champion
- Goat — dairy goat doe kid class reserve champion
- Goat — dairy goat dry yearling class champion
- Goat — dairy goat milking doe class champion
- Goat — dairy goat milking doe class reserve champion
- Goat — dairy-showmanship grades 9-plus class champion
- Goat — interview grades 9-plus class champion
- Performing Arts Performance — Overall grand champion
- Sheep — overall reserve champion
- Sheep — overall breeding ewe reserve champion
- Sheep — overall market lamb champion
- Sheep — breeding ewe-ewe lamb class champion
- Sheep — market lamb black face class champion
- Sheep — interview grades 9-plus class champion
Samantha Frick, Acoma Acorns
- Goat — meat overall grand champion
- Goat — meat overall reserve champion
- Goat — breeding doe overall champion
- Goat — breeding doe overall reserve champion
- Goat — meat breeding doe yearling class champion
- Goat — meat-showmanship grades 9-plus class champion
Morgan Feltmann, Winsted Jolly Juniors
- Goat — market goat overall champion
- Goat — meat market goat, wether class champion
- Goat — Dairy-showmanship grades 6-8 class champion
- Goat — meat-showmanship grades 6-8 class reserve champion
Sam Becker, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
- Goat — dairy goat doe kid class champion
- Goat — dairy-showmanship grades 6-8 class reserve champion
- Goat — interview grades 6-8 class champion
Harper Crowell, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
- Goat — dairy goat dry yearling class reserve champion
- Goat — dairy-showmanship grades 3-5 class champion
- Goat — meat-showmanship grades 3-5 class reserve champion
- Poultry — chicken-market pen class reserve champion
Gavin Lofgren, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
- Goat — dairy market goat, wether class reserve champion
- Poultry — chicken-market pen class champion
Easton Bayerl, Winsted Jolly Juniors
- Goat — meat-showmanship grades 3-5 class champion
- Rabbits — overall small breed reserve champion
- Rabbits — showmanship grades 3-5 class reserve champion
Riley Krenik, McLeod County 4-H Riders
- Horse — English equitation overall grand champion
- Horse — western horsemanship overall grand champion
- Horse — western showmanship overall grand champion
Chloe Wieweck, McLeod County 4-H Riders
- Horse — English equitation overall reserve champion
- Horse — English showmanship overall grand champion
- Horse — game points overall reserve champion
- Horse — high points overall grand champion
- Horse — interview grades 6-8 class champion
Grace Donwen, McLeod County 4-H Riders
- Horse — English showmanship overall reserve champion
Onnika Dale, McLeod County 4-H Riders
- Horse — game points overall grand champion
Sophie Dolezal, McLeod County 4-H Riders
- Horse — high points overall reserve champion
- Horse — interview grades 3-5 class champion
- Pets — overall grand champion
- Poultry — interview grades 3-5 class champion
- Rabbits — overall grand champion
- Rabbits — overall breeding champion
- Rabbits — overall large breed champion
- Rabbits — interview grades 3-5 class reserve champion
Grace Swaja, Acoma Acorns
- Horse — trail class overall grand champion
Grace Puckett, Bear Lake Beavers
- Performing Arts Exhibit — overall grand champion
- Performing Arts Performance — overall reserve champion
Orrin Yates, Bear Lake Beavers
- Pets — overall reserve champion
Alexander Markworth, Acoma Acorns
- Photography — overall reserve champion
Morgan Peck, independent
- Photography — overall reserve champion
Brianna Matheny, Lake Marion Lakers
- Photography — honorable mention
Abagail Gruber, McLeod County 4-H Riders
- Rabbits — overall reserve champion
- Rabbits — overall market champion
- Rabbits — overall market reserve champion
Alyssa Gruber, McLeod County 4-H Riders
- Rabbits — overall breeding reserve champion
- Rabbits — overall small breed champion
- Rabbits — showmanship grades 9-plus class reserve champion
Justin Frick, Acoma Acorns
- Sheep — overall grand champion
- Sheep — overall breeding ewe champion
- Sheep — breeding ewe-yearling ewe class champion
- Sheep — breeding ewe-yearling ewe class reserve champion
- Sheep — market lamb speckle face class reserve champion
- Sheep — showmanship grades 9-plus class reserve champion
Zoe Ruschmeier, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
- Swine — breeding gilt-registered class champion
- Swine — breeding gilt-commercial class champion
- Swine — showmanship grades 9-plus class champion
- Sheep — showmanship grades 9-plus class champion
- Swine — overall grand champion
- Swine — overall breeding gilt grand champion
Zachary Wanous, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
- Swine — overall market barrow reserve champion
- Swine — showmanship grades 9-plus class honorable mention
- Sheep — breeding ewe-ewe lamb class reserve champion
Katherine Hacker, Otter Lake Royal Juniors
- Rabbits — overall large breed reserve champion
Donnae Morton, McLeod County 4-H Riders
- Sheep — overall market lamb reserve champion
- Sheep — market lamb black face class reserve champion
Jesse Reiner, Lynn Hustlers
- Sheep — market lamb speckle face class champion
- Sheep — market lamb white face class champion
Rachel Visser, Acoma Acorns
- Sheep — interview grades 9-plus class reserve champion
Julia Quast, Winsted Jolly Juniors
- Veterinary Science — overall grand champion
Acoma Acorns 4-H Club
- club banner overall grand champion
- club scrapbook overall reserve champion
Lynn Hustlers 4-H Club
- club banner overall reserve champion
- club community pride overall grand champion
- club potted flower overall grand champion
- club scarecrow overall grand champion
- club scrapbook overall grand champion