McLeod County 4-H wants to welcome a more diverse group of youth than in the past.
It’s nearing the end of a two-year, $50,000 grant provided by the Department of Human Services meant to develop more inclusive 4-H clubs that reach out to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Acoma Acorns, a club with demographics typical of 4-H, is partnering with the Awesome Fire Dragons from Anoka County, a club designed for youth with fetal alcohol syndrome. Overall, they hope to see how work can be done across the state to make all clubs similarly inclusive.
Outreach efforts will be seen this summer as McLeod County 4-H seeks to work with Hutchinson schools’ special education extended school year students to provide activities related to the development of life skills. It is also partnering with Meghan’s Place, a Hutchinson club for young adults with disabilities.
“We’re working to ... make those contacts so we can have those kids in our program and build the trust of those families,” said Darcy Cole, 4-H Extension educator. “We’ve also been in conversations with our county’s Social Services here to try and figure out how we can promote our program better to people that they may have on their caseload.”
Cole, a former McLeod County 4-H’er who has been heading the local program for about six years now, delivered the news this past week along with an annual report to the McLeod County Board. The board helps fund the program. Board Member Joe Nagel asked if there was any way it could help with the outreach effort.
“You don’t have to tell us right now, but you need to let us know. This is huge,” he said.
A GOOD YEAR
Summer programs such as horse camp, Panther Adventure Club and shooting sports practice had a lower turnout (around 200 youth) in 2021 due to COVID-19, but there were reasons to be optimistic following an even more challenging 2020.
“We offered both in-person and virtual programming this summer so we could try and reach all youth regardless of where their families’ comfort levels were with COVID,” Cole said. “We got back into being able to do all of the typical things we do in the summer.”
Here’s a look at McLeod County 4-H by the numbers:
McLeod County 4-H has nine community clubs with 288 members, 111 after-school and summer program partner members, and 105 screened volunteers who in 2021 put in 11,646 hours valued at $280,009.
At the McLeod County Fair, 210 youth showcased 1,600 projects, including photography, crafts, fine arts, dairy, poultry and swine.
At the State Fair, there were 48 local youth livestock project exhibitors and 30 youth general project exhibitors.
State honors included 17 purple ribbons, 47 blue ribbons, seven red ribbons and 10 participation ribbons. All beef participants placed top 10 in their class. There were four livestock overall grand champions, six livestock overall reserve champions, and six livestock interview finalists. The program won first in dairy, second in beef and fourth in swine for livestock herdsmanship. The senior dairy cattle evaluation team ranked fifth overall and in reasons. The intermediate dairy cattle evaluation team won fifth place overall and eighth place in reasons. There were two dairy showcase participants and three Dairy Rising Stars.
State shooting sports had 12 local participants and four earned top-10 rankings.
State horse show had nine local participants and nine earned top-10 rankings.
The Project Bowl senior team won first place at the horse bowl on March 5 in Foley. One general livestock team won a place at state competition at the March 12 event in Hastings.