While nearly 2 million fun seekers attended the Minnesota State Fair this summer, 4-H’ers from around the state were hard at work at the Falcon Heights fairgrounds.

They made sure livestock barns were clean, the space was safe and healthy for visitors and all the animals, and there were always experts on hand to educate the most curious. Over four days they tended to beef and dairy cattle, goats, poultry, rabbits, sheep and swine — and according to fair judges, the best in the state were from McLeod County.

