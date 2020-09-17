No state fair, no problem for about 900 Minnesota 4-H’ers from 87 counties that participated in live virtual judging experiences between Aug. 31 and Sept. 2 for the 2020 Minnesota 4-H State Showcase.
Throughout the year, 4-H youth select project areas that reflect personal areas of interest and pursue hands-on learning that is both self-directed and guided by caring adults. The results are typically exhibited at county fairs and some of the best exhibits are brought to present in the 4-H Building at the Minnesota State Fair.
The COVID-19 pandemic canceled most public exhibits in 2020, but 4-H youth learning remained strong in McLeod County. After participating in a local showcase, McLeod County youth participated in Minnesota 4-H’s virtual showcase.
Here are the results for McLeod County 4-H’ers:
Olivia Loncorich, Otter Lake Royal Juniors
- 3rd place, Beef — black angus breeding heifer, registered junior yearling
- 5th place, Market Beef Steer — angus, registered (Showmanship — Award of Excellence-beef)
Hannah Visser, Acoma Acorns
- 2nd place, Dairy — jersey fall calf (reserve junior champion jersey, Showmanship — Award of Excellence-dairy; Showmanship — Champion Junior-Dairy; Showmanship finalist)
Rachel Visser, Acoma Acorns
- 1st place, Dairy — jersey summer or spring yearling (Showmanship — Award of Excellence-dairy; Showmanship finalist)
Kayla Visser, Acoma Acorns
- 1st place, Dairy — jersey winter yearling (Showmanship — Award of Excellence-dairy; Showmanship — reserve champion junior-dairy; Showmanship finalist)
McKenna Wright, Acoma Acorns
- 2nd place, Dairy — holstein, grade-fall yearling
- Blue Ribbon, Fine Arts
- Blue Ribbon, Self-Determined
- 3rd place, Swine — crossbred breeding gilt-February gilt
Allison Wright, Acoma Acorns
- 2nd place, Dairy — holstein, grade-junior two years old
- Purple Ribbon, Livestock Individual Demonstration
- 5th place, Swine — crossbred market barrow
Grace Puckett, Bear Lake Beavers
- Blue Ribbon, Performing Arts (x2)
Alyssa Gruber, McLeod County 4-H Riders
- Blue Ribbons, Performing Arts (x2)
Abagail Gruber, McLeod County 4-H Riders
- Blue Ribbon, Performing Arts (x2)
Emma Becker, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
- Blue Ribbon, Performing Arts
Elias Kuehn, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers
- Blue Ribbon, Bicycle
Timothy Quast, Winsted Jolly Juniors
- Blue Ribbon, Clothing and Textiles — non-garment
- Blue Ribbon, Self-Determined
Ariana Buysse, Lynn Hustlers
- Blue Ribbon, Crafts
- Blue Ribbons, Elements of Photography
Alyosha Frick, Lake Marion Lakers
- Blue Ribbon, Fine Arts
Andrew Quast, Winsted Jolly Juniors
- Purple Ribbon, Engineering Design
Brianna Matheny, Lake Marion Lakers
- Blue Ribbon, Foods and Nutrition
- Blue Ribbon, Elements of Photography
Julia Quast, Winsted Jolly Juniors
- Blue Ribbon, Veterinary Science
Nicholas Kosek, Lake Marion Lakers
- Blue Ribbon, Video/Filmmaking-Individual (x2)