4-H clover

No state fair, no problem for about 900 Minnesota 4-H’ers from 87 counties that participated in live virtual judging experiences between Aug. 31 and Sept. 2 for the 2020 Minnesota 4-H State Showcase.

Throughout the year, 4-H youth select project areas that reflect personal areas of interest and pursue hands-on learning that is both self-directed and guided by caring adults. The results are typically exhibited at county fairs and some of the best exhibits are brought to present in the 4-H Building at the Minnesota State Fair.

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled most public exhibits in 2020, but 4-H youth learning remained strong in McLeod County. After participating in a local showcase, McLeod County youth participated in Minnesota 4-H’s virtual showcase.

Here are the results for McLeod County 4-H’ers:

Olivia Loncorich, Otter Lake Royal Juniors

  • 3rd place, Beef — black angus breeding heifer, registered junior yearling
  • 5th place, Market Beef Steer — angus, registered (Showmanship — Award of Excellence-beef)

Hannah Visser, Acoma Acorns

  • 2nd place, Dairy — jersey fall calf (reserve junior champion jersey, Showmanship — Award of Excellence-dairy; Showmanship — Champion Junior-Dairy; Showmanship finalist)

Rachel Visser, Acoma Acorns

  • 1st place, Dairy — jersey summer or spring yearling (Showmanship — Award of Excellence-dairy; Showmanship finalist)

Kayla Visser, Acoma Acorns

  • 1st place, Dairy — jersey winter yearling (Showmanship — Award of Excellence-dairy; Showmanship — reserve champion junior-dairy; Showmanship finalist)

McKenna Wright, Acoma Acorns

  • 2nd place, Dairy — holstein, grade-fall yearling
  • Blue Ribbon, Fine Arts
  • Blue Ribbon, Self-Determined
  • 3rd place, Swine — crossbred breeding gilt-February gilt

Allison Wright, Acoma Acorns

  • 2nd place, Dairy — holstein, grade-junior two years old
  • Purple Ribbon, Livestock Individual Demonstration
  • 5th place, Swine — crossbred market barrow

Grace Puckett, Bear Lake Beavers

  • Blue Ribbon, Performing Arts (x2)

Alyssa Gruber, McLeod County 4-H Riders

  • Blue Ribbons, Performing Arts (x2)

Abagail Gruber, McLeod County 4-H Riders

  • Blue Ribbon, Performing Arts (x2)

Emma Becker, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers

  • Blue Ribbon, Performing Arts

Elias Kuehn, Glencoe Jr. Pioneers

  • Blue Ribbon, Bicycle

Timothy Quast, Winsted Jolly Juniors

  • Blue Ribbon, Clothing and Textiles — non-garment
  • Blue Ribbon, Self-Determined

Ariana Buysse, Lynn Hustlers

  • Blue Ribbon, Crafts
  • Blue Ribbons, Elements of Photography

Alyosha Frick, Lake Marion Lakers

  • Blue Ribbon, Fine Arts

Andrew Quast, Winsted Jolly Juniors

  • Purple Ribbon, Engineering Design

Brianna Matheny, Lake Marion Lakers

  • Blue Ribbon, Foods and Nutrition
  • Blue Ribbon, Elements of Photography

Julia Quast, Winsted Jolly Juniors

  • Blue Ribbon, Veterinary Science

Nicholas Kosek, Lake Marion Lakers

  • Blue Ribbon, Video/Filmmaking-Individual (x2)

