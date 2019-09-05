The McLeod County Board unanimously agreed to accept project bids to renovate the former Jungclaus building in Glencoe into the McLeod County Government Center.
"We had a very good bid opening," said Larry Filippi of project manager Contegrity Group.
All told, the county received 100 bids in 28 categories. Filippi said the project budget was at $12.14 million with bids coming in substantially lower than a July estimate, but in keeping with the county's plan to spend $12 million on the project between renovations and property purchases.
Work is expected to start the first week of October or the week before.