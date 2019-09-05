government center rendering
This rendering shows a concept of what the proposed McLeod County Government Center may look like inside a renovated Jungclaus Implement building in Glencoe.

 Submitted photo

The McLeod County Board unanimously agreed to accept project bids to renovate the former Jungclaus building in Glencoe into the McLeod County Government Center.

"We had a very good bid opening," said Larry Filippi of project manager Contegrity Group.

All told, the county received 100 bids in 28 categories. Filippi said the project budget was at $12.14 million with bids coming in substantially lower than a July estimate, but in keeping with the county's plan to spend $12 million on the project between renovations and property purchases.

Work is expected to start the first week of October or the week before.

