McLeod County’s search for a new administrator narrowed this week when one of three finalists signaled he had taken a job in Wisconsin.
Clark Schroeder’s departure from the running narrows the final candidates down to McLeod County’s deputy administrator and current interim director, Sheila Murphy and Danielle Amira, who has worked as an accountant in Sibley County and Prior Lake.
In light of the news, Board Vice Chair Doug Krueger made a resolution to hire Murphy, which Board Chair Joe Nagel seconded.
“Personally, I’m ready to take action,” Nagel said.
“We had a lot of good candidates,” Krueger said. “Just the way things progressed, I would like to see an administrator seated.”
He said Murphy would be a good fit as the county is working to strengthen its administrative department and make the government more efficient and accountable.
Board Member Paul Wright asked for the decision to wait until September, as had previously been the plan.
“It’s probably not going to alter the end of the topic, as far as who will be selected,” he said, but added that board members are still gathering input.
“(Waiting) gives us a little more time to make sure everything is exactly as we think it is,” said Board Member Rich Pohlmeier, adding he would like more time to weigh input and hadn’t planned to make a decision early.
Board Member Ron Shimanski said that Murphy had done a wonderful job as interim administrator. While he didn’t believe waiting would change the outcome of the decision, he also wanted to hold off and make sure it wasn’t rushed.
Krueger said he was OK with tabling the resolution until the first meeting in September, which is how the Board agreed to proceed.
“We have so much going on, (seeing as) one candidate dropped out, for me it’s an easy decision,” Krueger said.