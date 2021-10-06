Work on the Morningside Drive project from 11th Street East to 16th Street East in Glencoe is still planned to be completed by its Oct. 31 deadline.
During an Oct. 5 project update, John Brunkhorst, McLeod County Public Works director, told the County Board the roundabout curb on 11th Street had been replaced and work had started on replacing the median curb. Board Members had been among those present at an Oct. 4 inspection of the site, where the width of the road and the curb heights were verified. This was following a request from the board for adjustments about a month ago.
There is also room for fine-tuning signs near the roundabout in order to accommodate agriculture implements and vehicles with larger loads.
"We'll review the signage plan when it comes to installation and make adjustments as necessary," Brunkhorst said.
Remaining curb replacement will be tackled when the contractor, Duininck, returns to work on driveways near the railroad tracks. Grading work is expected to continue this week, with concrete work, such as for driveways, planned for the week of Oct. 11, Brunkhorst said. Bituminous paving is planned to start the week of Oct. 18.
Adjustments will be made to the railroad tracks as well. Overall, the goal is to create a less severe rise in the elevation for vehicles as they cross, and bring about a smoother and safer ride. That will be done during concrete work.