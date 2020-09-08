McLeod County is seeking applicants for monetary COVID-19 relief.
The county's federal funds totaling $4.37 million are for expenses incurred between March 1, 2020 and Dec. 1, 2020. Priorities established by the county's Coronavirus Relief Fund Committee are:
- $250,000 for community resilience such as housing, food and financial assistance offered through local partners,
- $1.5 million to assist businesses and nonprofit entities,
- $500,000 to support education partners such as public schools, private schools and parochial schools that serve a high number of McLeod County students,
- $1.6 million to fund expenses from the county's emergency response, and
- $500,000 reserved for costs yet to be determined.
Brownton, Silver Lake, Stewart, Acoma Township, Glencoe Township, Hale Township, Helen Township, Sumter Township have all opted to have the county manage their federal funds, but more may soon opt to do so as well.
Applications can be found at tinyurl.com/y2xk7j3t. The county expects to see changes in what expenses are eligible for relief as the state and federal government make adjustments to regulations. Priorities established by the county's CRF Committee are also subject to change.
"This has been a confusing process to manage in a short time period, and the county will continue to do their best in staying up-to-date while adjusting the process as needed," McLeod County Administrator Sheila Murphy said in a press release.
Applications will be reviewed by the CRF Committee and submitted to the McLeod County Board for denial or approval. Funds will be distributed based on need and availability of funds, as well as timing. Applicants will be notified of approval or denial via email. Cities and townships have until Nov. 15 to distribute funds while the county has until Dec. 10. Due dates seen in the applications correlate with time constraints.
The CRF Committee, which was established to help the county equitably distribute funds, includes County Board members, county staff and representatives from Brownton, Plato and Winsted. The county also hired Piehl Hanson Beckman Certified Public Accountants of Hutchinson with the federal dollars to manage transactions and auditing of funds to assure there is no overlap.