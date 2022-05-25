The McLeod County Board approved this past week the appointment of Deborah Jensen to serve as McLeod County recorder beginning June 6.
The decision follows the announcement that current recorder Lynn Ette Schrupp’s last day before retirement is June 4. Jensen will fulfill the remainder of the current term through Dec. 31, 2022, at which point it falls to the County Board to make an appointment once again.
“I am honored and thankful for this move and promotion and I look forward to learning lots more,” Jensen told the County Board.
The role was formerly an elected position, but a February decision by the McLeod County Board shifted it to one filled by appointment upon the departure of Schrupp, who had the job for five terms over 20 years.
The recorder is responsible for recording and filing all legal documents in McLeod County pertaining to areas such as real estate, notary commissions, credentials/license of ministers, liens, federal judgments and military discharges.
State law was changed in 2019 to allow the auditor, treasurer, auditor-treasurer and recorder positions in counties to become appointed if the county’s board receives notice there will be a vacancy. The option is available because the role is administrative and not related to policy decisions. Roughly half of Minnesota’s counties appoint their recorder.
“Earlier in my life I probably wouldn’t have been in favor of doing it appointed versus elected, but after I became a commissioner — I mean, it’s a struggle to find qualified people,” said Board Chairman Doug Krueger said in February. “Not that you can’t get one by an election, but you can also get one that is not as qualified as you’d like them to be, or (who doesn’t) realize what they’re getting into.”