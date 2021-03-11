A plan to distribute $709,749 of state money to local businesses was approved March 2 by the McLeod County Board.
This pool of money differs from the previous federal CARES Act funds given to Minnesota counties to distribute last year. The Minnesota Legislature approved its own COVID-19 aid bill with $216 million in business relief back in December. It is meant to help eligible businesses and nonprofits impacted by shutdown requirements in Gov. Tim Walz's COVID-19 Emergency Executive Order 20-99. Bars, entertainment venues, museums, event centers, dance and sport instruction facilities, bowling alleys and gyms were among those eligible.
The list approved by the McLeod County Board included 31 local entities and distributed all available funds.
"These were the individuals that applied," said Board Member Paul Wright.
He said there were likely others who could have applied and been aided by funds, and that the county did all it could to promote their availability.
Fund distribution amounts were prioritized using a formula that took the following items into consideration for eligible entities:
- amount of loss during the identified time frame
- amount of other COVID-19 related funding received from the state and federal government
- attestation of demonstrated need
- size of the business or entity, including employment numbers
All entities had to attest to meeting state requirements for eligibility.
The following distributions were approved by the McLeod County Board:
- Iron Jungle Crossfit: $19,660
- Apehangers LLC (Keg's Bar): $15,000
- Maria’s Mexican Restaurant II Corporation: $19,660
- Glencoe Unhinged! Inc.: $40,000
- Wheel and Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson: $12,288
- McCormick's Family Restaurants Inc.: $40,000
- Brownton Rod & Gun Club: $14,745
- Pla Mor Ballroom: $24,575
- America’s Fitness Center: $16,672
- LuLu’s Lounge: $40,000
- Earthly Delights Ltd. (State Theatre): $40,000
- Cafe Central Corporation: $19,660
- Bump's Family Restaurant Inc.: $14,745
- KenKei Inc.: $29,490
- MAND Enterprises LLC: $10,000
- SSM Enterprises LLC: $10,000
- King Pin Pub LLC: $24,575
- Compass Occasions LLC: $17,173
- The Paint Factory: $10,000
- Little Crow Bowling Lanes: $40,000
- Molly’s Cafe: $28,507
- Smedley Fitness LLC: $25,814
- Minway Inc. (Subway): $27,950
- Kelly’s Dance Academy LLC: $10,322
- J & N Schlagel Enterprises II (The Blue Note): $40,000
- HFIT 360: $30,000
- Glencoe VFW: $19,660
- Crow River Golf Club: $29,490
- Lazy Loon Brewing Company LLC: $25,000
- McLeod County (administrative fees): $12,561
- Piehl, Hanson, Beckman (administrative fees): $2,204
Funds will be distributed prior to the April 1 state deadline.