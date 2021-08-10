McLeod County Board members unanimously approved three construction projects at their Aug. 3 meeting, as well as two change orders for the ongoing Morningside project in Glencoe.
An approved change for construction on Morningside Drive related to portions of curb and gutter work, with an estimated cost of $167,432. The county will cover the complete cost of the change. Glencoe also approved the change the night before, as the Minnesota Department of Transportation requires. Also approved by the McLeod County Board was a change order permitting the project to be finished later this fall.
"Is there any pressure we can put on them to make sure we get them in and done as soon as we can?" asked Board Chair Doug Krueger.
"We've been in discussions with Duininck, the contractor, and they want to get it as soon as us, but they're stacked up too," said Public Works Director John Brunkhorst.
Also approved by the County Board was $39,712 for engineering services from SEH of Hutchinson. This is due to changes outside of the original scope of work on the Morningside reconstruction project. Changes include the areas of:
- curbside replacement ($20,600),
- plans and specifications related to pavement type revisions ($9,200)
- utility coordination related to transmission line work ($2,860), and
- construction debris mitigation ($7,052).
Also approved was a bid for intersection lighting on County State Aid Highway 15 and State Highway 7 from Design Electric of St. Cloud for $27,737. This project was previously approved for cooperative construction with MnDOT. MnDOT will cover the construction cost and the county is responsible for future power and minor maintenance.
Finally, a bid of $240,675 from Reiner Contracting of Hutchinson was approved for the processing of approximately 40,000 tons of Class 5 modified material. As part of this summer's rehabilitation projects, excess bituminous millings were stockpiled to be used in the future.