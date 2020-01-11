The 2020 McLeod County Board will look the same as it has the past few years, though pay was given a 3.5 percent bump.
At its first meeting of the year Tuesday, the Board selected Joe Nagel as chair and Doug Krueger as vice chair with no other nominations offered and no discussion. This will be the fourth year Nagel and Krueger fill the positions.
The rest of the County Board is also the same as last year, with Paul Wright, Ron Shimanski and Rich Pohlmeier in the other three seats. Nagel and Krueger were re-elected in 2018 without challengers. Wright won re-election in 2016, Pohlmeier won election that year and Shimanski was unopposed.
Shimanski announced late last year that he did not intent do run for re-election this November and will finish out his term, which ends in December.
PAY INCREASED
The 2020 3.5-percent bump for board members came at the County Board's final meeting of 2019 on Dec. 31. All elected officials and employees received the same increase.
"We approached the increase on all elected (positions) no differently than all the rest of the county employees, with the same increase for the year," Wright said.
Pay went up from $30,233 to $31,292 for board members.
Increases for other elected officials were:
- McLeod County Attorney Michael Junge's salary was raised to $126,237
- McLeod County Auditor-Treasurer Connie Kurtzweg's salary was raised to $87,975
- McLeod County Sheriff Scott Rehmann's salary was raised to $96,330
- County Recorder Lynne Ette Schrupp's salary was raised to $82,392
The county's per diem rate for County Board members increased two years ago from $50 to $75 for a day of work shorter than four hours, and from $75 to $125 for a day of work four hours or longer. It remained the same for 2020. Per diem payments vary from year to year and board member to board member based on the number of meetings their committee assignments require. Per diem is not paid for regular County Board meetings. Per diem payments totaled roughly $50,000 in 2019.
The same per diem rate will be paid to citizen commission members.
Mileage for board members and committee members was set at 35 cents per mile. While the reimbursement is below the IRS recommended rate, it is based on calculations for travel in the county based on the county's own fleet. Mileage is paid when board members and committee members travel by their own means to official business. The County Board's mileage added up to $6,613 in 2019.