McLeod County now has a business development policy.
Unanimous approval of the policy earlier this month came after several years of prior efforts. It follows state statutes relating to rules governing the county's role in providing business subsidies and potential property tax abatements. The county's new Economic Development Committee recommended the policy, which was also reviewed by the county attorney.
Overall, the policy seeks to establish ground rules by which the county will weigh requests for subsidies and tax abatements, and request of that nature related to the growth of business in the county, be it new or expanding ventures. Among the guiding principles of the policy are calls for:
- the best land use in coordination with county plans and zoning,
- an eye on services needed in the county,
- economic feasibility,
- growth to the county's tax base,
- desirable wages with job retention, and
- many other factors.
Board Vice Chairman Paul Wright said a policy was needed in order to assure fairness when businesses come forward with ideas and ask for assistance. He said the county had been unable to help with a hotel project in Glencoe because it did not have a policy in place.
"It's like, 'Where are the fish biting?' By the time you figure out where they are, it's too late," said Chairman Doug Krueger. "You have to be on top of this ahead of time."
County residents who spoke during a public hearing before the vote highlighted a few concerns. Some urged the board to make certain the benefits of any growth were universal, and not focused on one portion of the county. Board members were asked to hold businesses which received aid accountable.
“I personally have emphasized, and I think the rest have, too, to look at all ag, farming. We’re a farming county. (Economic Development Coordinator Liz Danielson has) been directed to look at what we can provide.” Krueger said.
He said he could not say for certain ahead of time where opportunities would be found.
“I do know I’m excited with this already, with just (Winsted Township) and (Winsted)," he said. “There is a lot of growth up there.”
Wright said that in the past, four cities have been involved in active business development. With the county now stepping into the arena, the effort will be "countywide," he said, "no matter if you're in a township or city."
The issue of eminent domain — the mechanism by which a government can gain private property for public use with compensation — was also raised as a concern. Any recommendation the Economic Development Committee may make on the matter is, like other business matters, ultimately up to the County Board's approval.
“The question of eminent domain, I think if it’s for a public purpose, a road or facility or something that’s one thing, but if it’s for a private enterprise, I do not think that eminent domain should be applied in those types of situations," former board member Ron Shimanski said during the public hearing. "Now, we can’t conform the policy to state that here, but just as a heads up for future consideration.”
The county's policy on business development could be tweaked as the county begins to explore new waters.
“There will be changes down the road, but we have to get started somewhere," Wright said. "We’ve compiled ideas from several other counties across the state when we put this together. Liz and others in administration have put a lot of work into researching what’s worked for counties and what hasn’t. It has always been about fairness and countywide affect.”
“This is a starting point for us. We’re starting from zero, basically, as a county," said board member Nathan Schmalz. "We’re going to have some growing pains … It’s not going to be a perfect document. ... Let's get a start on it, let's see where it goes, let's work together to make it a successful policy.”
Arriving at this point has already taken several steps.
In 2016, the county developed a digital “tour book” for its website, which helped introduce prospective visitors to county history, business and industry. In 2017, the county hosted the University of Minnesota Extension and invited local businesspeople and elected officials to take a deep dive into the county’s main economic forces. From there, the county continued the conversation with businesses and city governments.
The process really began to pick up steam at the end of 2020, when the McLeod County Economic Development Committee was established. Ady Advantage, an economic developer and site selector, was hired to help create an economic development strategic plan. Then, this year, it hired former administrative assistant Liz Danielson to the role of economic development coordinator.