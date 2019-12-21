The McLeod County Board, with four of five members attending, approved the following items at its Dec. 3 meeting:
Copier purchase: Approved replacing a Social Service copier for $13,107 with money from Health and Human Services budgets. Monthly maintenance is expected to be lower with the new device, and the replacement is budgeted. The county has also started work determining what resources can be shared to save costs following the move to the Government Center.
Silver Lake supervision: Approved an agreement with Silver Lake to provide administrative services and supervision for its police department while a new police chief is recruited. The county will be compensated $43.85 per hour for the duties.
Sheriff records: Approved an agreement with the state to bring the sheriff's office to new standards of crime reporting under the National Incident-Based Crime Reporting System format. The state will provide $8,000 to help.
Information technology infrastructure: Approved a purchase of $67,224 for a new core switch/router with funds from the information technology budget. The purchase will prepare the county's infrastructure for the needs of the new Government Center.