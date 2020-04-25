The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its April 21 meeting:
MENTAL HEALTH: Approved a contract amendment with Advanced Correctional Healthcare to reflect a weekly increase of on-site mental health hours from six to 10 each week starting July 1. The monthly contract expense would increase by $1,031 to a total of $5,007. The change is intended to save money, as contractors were going over contracted hours to meet increased mental health needs, and there was an overage charge.
MCLEOD AVENUE: Concurred with Winsted awarding a $1.66 million bid to William Mueller and Sons for improvements to McLeod Avenue in Winsted. Winsted received a state grant for the project, but the grant stipulates the county has to sponsor the project by agreeing to the award.
MORNINGSIDE DRIVE: Approved hiring SEH to perform construction engineering and materials testing on the Morningside Drive project in Glencoe. The fee is estimated to be $240,000 with funds from the highway construction budget. Construction engineering and materials testing is part of the process to receive state funds. The fee is split 50/50 with Glencoe. The expense was previously accounted for.