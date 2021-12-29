The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its Dec. 21 meeting:
EQUIPMENT: Approved the purchase of a Ferris 72-inch ISX 3300 mower from L&P Supply Company of Hutchinson for $7,330. The cost includes a trade-in of a 2015 Ferris mower with 1,300 hours.
TRUCKS: Approved the purchase of three 2023 Mack tandem chassis from Nuss Truck and Equipment of Roseville at a cost of $134,457 each. Also approved the purchase of three truck equipment packages from Towmaster Truck Equipment of Litchfield for $145,904 each. The trucks replace three Sterling trucks from 2005-06 with 122,000-174,000 miles. They will be traded or sold at a later date. Purchasing the trucks now keeps the county ahead of an expected price increase in the coming few years.
MAPPING: Approved a service agreement with 95 West Aerial Mapping of Grand Forks, North Dakota, for spring 2022 4-inch digital orthophotography for McLeod County at a cost of $48,669. The county's portion is $26,552, with additional funds from Brownton, Glencoe, Hutchinson, Plato, Silver Lake and Winsted. Ayers of Madison, Wisconsin, offered a lower bid of $47,950, but it was not recommended to the County Board as 95 West does not use sub-contractors for flying. Ayers indicated there would be additional fees for ground control.
AIR UNITS: Approved a proposal from Foster Mechanical of Hutchinson to upgrade the make-up air unit at the McLeod County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center for $102,220 with money from American Rescue Plan Act funds. The current unit was installed in 1982 and has surpassed life expectancy. Also approved a bid from NAC of Vadnais Heights to upgrade the controls for the new make-up air unit at a cost of $4,736 with ARPA funds.