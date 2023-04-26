The McLeod County Board took the following actions unanimously at its April 18 meeting, with Board Member Joe Nagel absent:

WINSTOCK: Approved a license for a large assembly by The Church of The Holy Trinity of Winsted for the 2023 Winstock Country Music Festival. The event raises funds to support Holy Trinity Schools. The assembly is June 16-19, with a maximum number of attendees set at 18,999 each day. The County Board also approved a three-day, temporary on-sale liquor license for the event.

