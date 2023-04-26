The McLeod County Board took the following actions unanimously at its April 18 meeting, with Board Member Joe Nagel absent:
WINSTOCK: Approved a license for a large assembly by The Church of The Holy Trinity of Winsted for the 2023 Winstock Country Music Festival. The event raises funds to support Holy Trinity Schools. The assembly is June 16-19, with a maximum number of attendees set at 18,999 each day. The County Board also approved a three-day, temporary on-sale liquor license for the event.
COUNTY ATTORNEY: Approved the hiring of Aaron Jordan as an assistant county attorney, effective July 10. The July start date is to allow Jordan time to coordinate with Stevens County, where he currently serves as Stevens County Attorney.
EASEMENTS: Approved acquisition of permanent roadway and temporary easements for the Airport Road and Jefferson Street roundabout project at a cost of $49,150. Also approved roadway drainage and utility easements for the County State Aid Highway 5 extension project in Winsted. The easement will allow the construction of a bypass lane on CSAH 9 at the new CSAH 5 intersection.