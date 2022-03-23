The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its March 15 meeting:
SHERIFF VEHICLES: Approved a revised request to purchase three Ford Police Interceptor Utility 3.0 Ecos and one Ford Police Interceptor Utility via state bid at a cost of $147,968. This is $11,232 more than previously approved in November as five of the six vehicles approved then were declared unavailable due to production shortage. The shortage is largely due to the lack of semiconductor microchips, supplier parts and V8 engines. One Durango the office will receive is a carry-over from a canceled order in 2021. The sheriff's office will postpone ordering a fifth squad car due to the increased cost. Delivery is expected in July following a tentative build date in June.
MOWER: Approved the purchase of a John Deere R240 8-foot rotary disc mower from Midwest Machinery of Glencoe for $8,350. The price includes a trade-in amount of $5,500 for a 2007 John Deere 265 disk mower.
COUNTY STAFF: Approved the following grade changes and additions approved by the Evaluation and Personnel Committee:
- jail administrator increased from 190 to 200
- parks and fairgrounds summer worker set at 110
- geographic information systems summer worker set at 110
- engineering summer worker set at 120
- sheriff's posse set at 130
- veteran van driver set at 120
- summer worker highway maintenance set at 110
The grade scale helps the county determine the pay range of employees in various roles. Grades are based on job responsibilities and duties regardless of the specific employee.
RADIOS: Approved the purchase of ARMER radios from Motorola Solutions of Chicago, Illinois, for McLeod County public safety agencies at a cost not to exceed $1.83 million using American Rescue Plan Act funds from the Coronavirus Relief Fund. Also approved a $13,250 quote from Alpha Wireless to program the radios using ARPA funds.