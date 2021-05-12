The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its May 4 meeting:
Material Recovery Facility: Approved a contract renewal for the Material Recovery Facility with West Central Sanitation for May 20, 2021, through May 19, 2022. The original contract was approved in May 2019. Rates will remain the same as prior years: $45.35 per per ton per month for processing combined recyclables and $31.50 per ton per year for processing source-separated recyclables. There is a 7,000-ton-per-year minimum.
INTERSECTION LIGHTING: Approved a cooperative construction agreement for intersection lighting at State Highway 7 and County State Aid Highway 15. The Minnesota Department of Transportation will pay for construction costs and major maintenance. The county is responsible for power and LED luminaire repair.
DRAINAGE INSPECTOR: Approved annual reappointment of Ryan Freitag as the McLeod County drainage inspector.
DITCH REPAIR: Authorized Finance Director Colleen Robeck to submit a proposal to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for County Ditch 63 repair, with funds from the County Ditch 63 budget.