The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its April 5 meeting:
AIS: Approved distribution of up to $22,230 of McLeod County Aquatic Invasive Speciales fund per the lake Marion AIS Program 2022 Improvement Association for the treatment of curly leaf pond weed. Funds will be disbursed when receipts are provided to McLeod County. The project is expected to cost $24,700. Lake Marion Improvement Association will add $2,470 in matching funds.
WINSTOCK: Approved a license for a large assembly by The Church of The Holy Trinity in Winsted for the 2022 Winstock Country Music Festival. The festival raises funds to help Holy Trinity Schools in Winsted. The assembly is 12 p.m. July 16 through 12 p.m. July 19. The most people allowed in 21,999 each day.
MORNINGSIDE: Approved additional construction engineering services from SEH of Hutchinson due to changes beyond the original scope of the Morningside Reconstruction Project. The additional cost is $42,625. The additions are attributed to administration and material testing in 2021 and 2022.
SEALCOAT AND PAVING: Approved countywide seal coat and paving marking projects to Asphalt Preservation Company of Detroit Lakes with a low bid of $658,320 with fund from the highway construction budget. The project covers 23 miles of sealcoat for 2020, including two Renville County roads that will be reimbursed to McLeod County. The cost is approximately $25,000 per mile.