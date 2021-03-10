The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its March 2 meeting:
COVID RESPONSE: Approved purchases under the Emergency Management Performance Grant for COVID-19 expenses for a total cost of $10,236. To be purchased are 10 privacy screens and 10 privacy cubes for vaccination clinics worth $3,045. Also to be purchased are 15 standing privacy panels to be used at vaccination clinics worth $6,362. The final items are four heavy duty portable signs to be used by emergency management for temporary signage worth $829. McLeod County was awarded a grant of $12,749 with a 50% local match.
AQUATIC INVASIVE SPECIES: Approved the distribution of McLeod County AIS grant funds of $21,398 per the Lake Marion AIS Program 2021 Improvement Association at the time receipts are provided to the county. The project is to prevent aquatic invasive species in new bodies of water, and to treat existing AIS to limit spread.
KITTY KASTLE: Approved the sale of the Kitty Kastle structure at the McLeod County Fairgrounds to Otting House Movers of Lakeville for $5,501. Long range planning found the building does not meet goals for the space north of the Commercial Building. The Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter moved to a new location west of Hutchinson. Otting House Movers will move the structure.