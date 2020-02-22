The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its Feb. 18 meeting:
FINGERPRINTING: Approved an agreement with Gemalto Cogent to allow the McLeod County Recorder's Office to become a Department of Human Services fingerprinting location. The site would serve to fingerprint and take photos of people providing service to vulnerable adults and children. Gemalto will provide equipment and support and reimburse the county $3.25 per applicant it processes.
VOTING EQUIPMENT: Approved the transfer of $46,006 from the general fund elections account to a special revenue account for voting equipment and supplies.
BOAT FUNDS: Approved a grant agreement with the state to receive up to $13,499 to purchase a rubberized boat, motor and trailer. It will also cover the cost of a new sonar to be used for search and recovery efforts. It is smaller than the boat the Sheriff's Office currently uses and will be easier to use for small bodies of water and rivers with no access.
COMMITTEES RETIRED: Adopted resolutions to dissolve the trails committee and the environmental services advisory committee.