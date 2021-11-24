The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its Nov. 16 meeting:
ROLLER HAULER: Approved a Public Works purchase of a Towmaster T-12DT trailer from RDO Equipment of Dayton for $8,173 with highway equipment maintenance funds. It will replace a 2004 Quipnet trailer that is showing signs of aging such as rust, wiring issues and brake issues. The trailer is used to haul the roller for patching. The 2004 trailer will be sold.
SECURITY GRANT: Approved a grant application for the 2021 Safe and Secure Courthouse Initiative Grant from the Minnesota Judicial Branch. There are $500,000 in grants available. They require a 50% county match. Included in the grant proposal would be the purchase of new cameras for inside and outside the courthouse and a button at the security screening station to lock exterior doors to the building during emergency threats. The total grant proposal is for $29,822.
SHERIFF VEHICLES: Approved a transfer of money from the 2021 sheriff's office budget to the 2022 sheriff's office budget to purchase a 2022 Dodge Durango from Dodge of Burnsville for $34,766. It was previously approved for purchase but Dodge ended orders in 2021. Also approved the purchase of a 2022 Dodge Durango from Dodge of Burnsville for $32,438. It was budgeted with 2022 Emergency Management funds. It will replace a 2014 Ford SUV that will then be used as a jail transportation vehicle. A jail vehicle was totaled in a car vs. deer crash. Also approved the 2022 purchase of four 2022 Dodge Durangos from Dodge of Burnsville for $139,064. Payment will be completed when the squad cars are delivered. The sale of three 2017 Ford SUV's and one 2017 Dodge Durango was also approved.
AUCTIONS: Adopted a resolution allowing the use of Public Surplus online auction site for future tax forfeited land sales. Previous auctions were conducted onsite by the McLeod County Auditor-Treasurer, but state statute has been revised and allows for real estate brokers and online sales.
NETWORK: Approved a quote from ConvergeOne of Bloomington for a state contract price of $57,492 for network work infrastructure equipment for the county's Hutchinson locations. The infrastructure is seven years old, no longer supported and showing signs of age.