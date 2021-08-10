The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its Aug. 3 meeting:
TREES AND BRUSH: Approved quotes from S&S Excavating of Buffalo Lake for tree and brush removal on County Ditch 5 for $52,300 and County Ditch 13 for $13,000. There was previously a lower bid, but the bidder withdrew the quotes due to interference outside of the county's control. Board Chair Doug Krueger said he did not know why the low bidder pulled out, but he was disappointed it happened.
ELECTION JUDGE TRAINING: Approved a professional services agreement with DS Solutions of St. Cloud to provide online election judge training for $500. The county has used online training since 2016. Auditor/Treasurer Connie Kurtzweg said it provided a valuable standard for training, and it saves time and money.
ROOF REPAIR: Approved a bid from Schwickert's Tecta America of Mankato for roof repair at Environmental Services for $57,745. Included is the south portion of the facility.
TIMEKEEPING: Approved the Ultimate Kronos Group human resources, timekeeping and payroll package contract for $55,293. The quarterly cost is $17,077. The current system is 15 years old and will no longer be supported starting in 2022. The new program is expected to be more efficient.