The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its Aug. 17 meeting:
UCAP: Approved a resolution supporting the United Community Action Partnership in its application and implementation of the proposed Family Homeless Prevention and Assistance Program.
DARE: Approved a contract with Geiken's Guide and Guard for the DARE program at Glencoe-Silver Lake School District at a price of $2,600, plus $25 per hour for instruction and preparation time. Funds are from the DARE budget. The total cost is expected to be roughly $6,000.
VAN SALE: Approved the auctioning of a 1998 Chevrolet passenger van at Fahey Auctions, Glencoe. The vehicle is rarely used since the sheriff's office purchased an armored rescue vehicle. The van was purchased from the Sibley County Sheriff's Office in 2015 for $2,500.
FIBER OPTIC LINE: Approved a quote from Steile Construction of $34,000 to relocate a portion of the county fiber optic line along U.S. Highway 212, east of Glencoe. The relocation is necessary because the line conflicts with the construction limits of the 2022 Minnesota Department of Transportation J-turn construction at County Road 1.
GRANT FUNDS: Approved an application for $750,000 of Transportation Economic Development Infrastructure grant funds from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. The money would be used for the County State Aid Highway 5 extension project between CSAH 1 and 9. Winsted supports the project as well. It is planned for 2023.
PARKING EXIT: Approved a quote from Schmidt Curb Company of Elk River to install a new courthouse parking lot exit on Judd Avenue. The cost is estimated at $10,650.
MORNINGSIDE FUNDS: Approved an amendment to a grant agreement to allow McLeod County to receive $1 million in additional grant funds for work on Morningside Drive in Glencoe. These fund were allocated by the state this past legislative session.