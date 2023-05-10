The McLeod County Board took the following actions unanimously at its May 2 meeting, with Board Member Joe Nagel absent:
ELECTIONS: Approved the purchase of an upgrade to the election reporting computer at a cost of $1,958 with Help America Vote Act grant money. In 2021, the Minnesota legislature authorized $3 million from the federal Help America Vote Act. McLeod County received $28,177 from the first round of funding. In 2022, funds not used were given to participating counties. McLeod County was given $4,286 during this second round. Money must be used to improve accessibility and security.
RECYCLING: Approved opting out of the current marketing contract with Green Machine to remove the Material recycling Facility sort line processing equipment at a net purchase option of $200,000.The equipment removal will commence within three months of the notification. Green Machine will be wholly responsible for the removal of all equipment. Also approved a contract with Mid-Minnesota Development Commission to complete the 10-year update for the McLeod County Solid Waste Plan, at a cost not to exceed $30,800, with funds from the solid waste abatement surcharge fund. The contract will adhere to a Minnesota Pollution Control Agency checklist. The checklist asked for more than the county's current staff had time to achieve.
ROAD TESTS: Approved a quote from Crow River Construction to provide calcium chloride on 11.4 miles of county gravel roads at a cost of $45,356. Also approved a quote from central MN Dust Control to provide magnesium chloride on 12.5 miles of county gravel roads at a cost of $46,868. This is part of a gravel stabilization pilot project to test the cost and benefits of stabilizing gravel roads. Calcium chloride, magnesium chloride and Base One will be used on 25.5 miles of roads. The Local Road Research Board and Michigan State University are studying the effectiveness of gravel road stabilization. The county will partner with the researchers to test the products used in the pilot program. The study has no cost to the county.
MAINTENANCE: Approved a quote from foster Mechanical to replace the variable air volume controls at the McLeod County Courthouse at a cost of $37,540. Approved the purchase of a 2022 Ford Escape SEL from Apple Ford Lincoln at a cost of $34,259, with funds from the Southwest Minnesota Adult Mental Health Consortium.