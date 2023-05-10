The McLeod County Board took the following actions unanimously at its May 2 meeting, with Board Member Joe Nagel absent:

ELECTIONS: Approved the purchase of an upgrade to the election reporting computer at a cost of $1,958 with Help America Vote Act grant money. In 2021, the Minnesota legislature authorized $3 million from the federal Help America Vote Act. McLeod County received $28,177 from the first round of funding. In 2022, funds not used were given to participating counties. McLeod County was given $4,286 during this second round. Money must be used to improve accessibility and security. 

