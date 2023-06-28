The McLeod County Board took the following actions unanimously at its June 20 meeting:

DITCHES: Concurred with the engineer’s recommendation to award the County Ditch 13 repair project to Ewert Brothers of Hutchinson at a cost of $391,114, with funds from the County Ditch 13 budget. The bid was 9% lower than the engineer’s estimate. Also concurred with the engineer’s recommendation to award the County Ditch 29 repair project to Ewert Brothers of Hutchinson at a cost of $458,135 with fund from the County Ditch 29 budget. The bid was approximately 7% lower than the engineer’ estimate.

