The McLeod County Board took the following actions unanimously at its June 20 meeting:
DITCHES: Concurred with the engineer’s recommendation to award the County Ditch 13 repair project to Ewert Brothers of Hutchinson at a cost of $391,114, with funds from the County Ditch 13 budget. The bid was 9% lower than the engineer’s estimate. Also concurred with the engineer’s recommendation to award the County Ditch 29 repair project to Ewert Brothers of Hutchinson at a cost of $458,135 with fund from the County Ditch 29 budget. The bid was approximately 7% lower than the engineer’ estimate.
SEALCOAT: Awarded the countywide sealcoat and pavement marking projects to Asphalt Surface Technologies of St. Joseph, at a cost of $505,394. The project includes 10 miles of sealcoat, at a cost of $32,000 per mile. Historically, the cost has been $25,000-$27,000 per mile. Pavement markings in the past three years have doubled. “They just continue to go up,” said Public Works director Andrew Engel. “Part of that is due to a polymer shortage dating back to the freeze in Texas a couple years ago, which we’re still dealing with supply chain issues on that. Part of it is competition, where there is now three pavement marking companies in the state of Minnesota.”
GATS: Approved two change orders for the Glencoe Area Transportation Services project, at a total cost of $1,952. The changes were required to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards regarding drinking fountains. The requirement came about due to a change to the facility’s occupancy category upon inspection. Also approved bid categories for the fire suppression system at the GATS facility, at a cost of $37,719. It includes a suppression system and alarm.