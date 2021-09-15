The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its Sept. 7 meeting:
Truth-in-Taxation notices: Approved the services of Streamworks of Blaine for the processing of Truth-in-Taxation notices, tax statements and valuation notices for an estimated cost of $13,754.
Bridge rehabilitation: Approved hiring Erickson Engineering of Eden Prairie for design engineering services for rehabilitation of bridge 43515 on County Road 71 near Spruce Ridge Landfill for an estimated fee of $8,900.
ADA project: Approved temporary permits for the Minnesota Department of Transportation for construction projects and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements along State Highway 22 in Glencoe. The permit lasts five years but is expected to only be needed for one year. County property effected includes the west side of the McLeod County Courthouse, the northwest corner of the Government Center, and the vacant lot along Highway 22 west of the Government Center. Also approved was the sale of 0.0378 acres of county property along Highway 22, across from the Government Center. The 7-foot strip of land is needed as a right of way. The property is appraised at $3,700.