The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its May 3 meeting:
RECYCLING: Renewed a two-year service agreement with West Central Sanitation of Willmar and amended the existing Material Recovery Facility Operations contract with WCS for a combined cost not to exceed $1.13 million. The agreement is to collect and haul recyclable materials for Mcleod County cities and rural collection sites.
EDGE LINE: Approved a Countywide Highway Safety Improvement Program contract with Traffic Marking Services of Maple Lake at a cost of $49,857. This is for 6-inch edge line striping for 61 miles. The low bid was 7.3% below the engineer’s estimate. Another bid was for $51,896, which was 3.5% below the estimate.
CHIPPER: Approved the purchase of a Brush Bandit 200UC 12-inch brush chipper from Tri-State Bobcat of Burnsville for $39,147.
INSPECTION: Approved the hiring of Braun Intertec of St. Cloud to perform concrete plant inspection on rehabilitation projects at a cost not to exceed $80,000. The costs are based on hourly rate and testing rates. This would be done by the county, but the county is short one engineering technician.