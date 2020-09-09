The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its Sept. 1 meeting:
AIRPORT ROAD: Approved hiring Stonebrook Engineering at a cost not to exceed $18,000 to perform an intersection evaluation at Airport Road and Jefferson Street, near Hutchinson. There is a 2021 major rehabilitation project planned for Airport Road. The county wants to take a close look at the intersection due to the number of crashes that occur there. The county will seek public input through methods such as a virtual open house.
HORTICULTURE BATHROOMS: Approved hiring Contegrity Group for construction management services for the construction of bathrooms at the Horticulture Building at the McLeod County Fairgrounds. The hire is meant to help limit costs throughout the life of the project. The estimated fee is $15,000. Board members hope improvements to the building will ultimately bring more events to the fairgrounds.
EUTHANIZING FEES: Approved the filing of a statement of claim and summons by McLeod County Attorney Michael Junge. The filing fee is $70 in conciliation court for McLeod County vs. Mark and Denise Schrade. The defendants owned two dogs that killed 10 sheep just outside of Hutchinson. The dogs were impounded and euthanized. The defendants are liable to the county for the cost of impounding and euthanizing the dogs, which was $2,585.